Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey there people, it’s Friday so it’s time for the WWE machinery to turn another cog over. WrestleMania Backlash is starting to loom on the horizon and it seems like the brand split may be winding down. RAW tag team champions RK-Bro are likely to be on the episode in retaliation for the Usos showing up on RAW earlier this week. We’ve got a couple of matches announced, Ricochet will defend the Intercontinental title against Jinder Mahal and we’ve got a rematch between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. We’re seriously depressing Drew’s stock lately I guess, the man should probably be up next for Roman but instead he went from wasting 3 months on Happy Corbin straight into a Sami Zayn program. Speaking of Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, we still don’t really know who will be challenging him going forward. Last week we got a taste of Shinsuke Nakamura potentially getting bumped up into that spot in the wake of the injury to Rick Boogs, and Nakamura could be a fun stylistic opponent for Roman, but if that’s the direction we’re going they need to get that feud in gear. Charlotte Flair will be here, because what would the show be without Poochie? After last week there are several new faces around so we’ll have to wait and see how any of them might factor into the goings on. Well that’s all the preamble I can muster, let’s get to the action.

To open we get a recap of the Usos showing up on RAW and challenging RK-Bro only to be interrupted by the Street Profits. That dive from Montez Ford was something else, but ultimately the Usos prevail. Now we go to live action. Up first here comes RK-Bro. Both men have mics, but there’s a pretty prolonged “Randy” chant for Orton. Riddle is happy to be back on Smackdown, especially with his best friend Randy. But they’re here for a reason, of course Riddle is derailed by the history of Worchester in both the USA and England. Orton saves us from that by reminding us that the Usos showed up on their show and kicked him in the face. They were challenged to a unification match, and he tells the Usos to come out and get the answer to their challenge. Riddle has nothing to add, so here come the Usos. Mics for the Usos as well, they feel compelled to remind us that RK-Bro is here. Who wrote this crap? Jey says RK-Bro is behind enemy lines, Jimmy the reminds us that they challenged RK-Bro to unify the belts. This is painful. The Usos hype themselves up and remind us of all of their accolades, then invite RK-Bro to leave their belts rather than get beat. Orton says he respects the family of the Bloodline, but calls Jimmy and Jey assholes. All the Usos do is yip, the big dog let the little puppies off the leash. Orton reminds us of his resume then accepts the challenge to unify the tag team titles. They circle and pose before the Usos head out of the ring. As Riddle and Orton pose Jimmy and Jey jump Riddle then avoid Orton and head back up the ramp.

In the back Sasha Banks and Naomi talk, but here come Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. Naomi claims the glow will always overcome the night. . . mare.

To the ring and here comes Naomi, she’ll take on Rhea Ripley after the break.

