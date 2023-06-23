Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone, it’s another Friday night and that means it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got some stuff to sort out, the NXT and WWE women’s tag team titles will allegedly be unified when Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler battle the Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Roman Reigns isn’t advertised for the show tonight, but with news of the Bloodline Civil War taking place at Money in the Bank one has to imagine the Usos and Solo Sikoa will be here and doing stuff. Bayley will be putting her MITB match spot on the line against Shotzi, which is more about Bayley’s increasing friction with Iyo Sky than anything else and Bayley could easily lose her spot here to further that story. The men’s MITB match continues building with LA Knight emerging as the presumptive favorite, and clearly the one with the most crowd support. Bobby Lashley hasn’t been around in a bit, the Brawling Brutes and Sheamus have been on the outside looking in for most things, though Butch is in the MITB match, Cameron Grimes will battle Baron Corbin again, and one has to imagine that the stuff between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross isn’t over yet. There are a lot of ways things could go tonight, so let’s get to the action.

