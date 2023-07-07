Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, it’s another Friday and that means it’s time for WWE Smackdown. Money in the Bank is in the rear view mirror, and it’s full steam ahead to SummerSlam. The big thing tonight is a trial of Roman Reigns, the Usos will be prosecuting the Tribal Chief and we’ll probably get drama, a bit of violence, and a decent chance of Solo Sikoa turning on Roman here to set up something at SummerSlam. My money would be a Fatal 4-Way between all four Bloodline members, but that’s just me. Edge hasn’t been seen since that awkward triple threat with him, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles during the tournament to crown the World Heavyweight champion but he’s back tonight and will be on the Grayson Waller Effect. Waller had a quality interaction with John Cena at MITB, benefiting from that much more than Theory did, but if Edge can’t turn that talk show into something watchable then I don’t think it can be done. Speaking of Austin Theory, he’s putting the US title up against Sheamus. Plus we’ve got AJ Styles taking on Karrion Kross to continue their feud. There’s a presumptive triple threat for the WWE women’s title as Asuka, Poochie, and Bianca Belair are clashing regularly in some capacity. Iyo Sky might be showing off her new MITB briefcase and Shotzi will probably be out for revenge after getting attacked last week. Speaking of MITB LA Knight didn’t win the briefcase, he probably should have, and will need his next program sooner rather than later. Oh, and Carlito might be returning tonight, so there’s that. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

First, a MITB recap focused on Jey pinning Roman Reigns. Seeing as it was the first time Roman was pinned in 3 years it deserves to be given that kind of attention.

Here come the Usos, and the crowd knows the lyrics to their song so they sing them to the ring for a bit. Jimmy and Jey have mics and play with the crowd. They feel good after pinning Roman Reigns, but this is interrupted by Paul Heyman, who’s flanked by Solo Sikoa. Heyman, carrying two of Roman’s titles, introduces himself to the crowd. Tonight Heyman will be defending Roman in the Tribal Trial, but Jimmy and Jey want him to shut up. He’s going to spell things out, the only one who can tell Heyman to stop talking is Roman, but Solo puts his hand over Heyman’s mic and takes it from him. Solo tosses the mic away and just stares as Jimmy and Jey, but he’s left Heyman isolated. That brings out Roman Reigns. Heyman looks worried as he heads out of the ring to await Roman as we head to break.

Post break Roman is standing in the ring with Heyman, Jimmy and Jey on one side and Solo by himself on the other. Roman gets a mic from Heyman and waits on a decent “You got pinned” chant to fade before getting New York City to acknowledge him. He admits to getting pinned, but he’s still the Tribal Chief. “Tribal Chief” chant, and Roman brings up how that’s all for him, neither Jimmy nor Jey are Tribal Chief. But Jey might still get there. Roman doesn’t know who called for Tribal Court, only the Chief can do that and this is a waste of time because no one has the authority to put him on trial. It wasn’t Jimmy or Jey who called for this, but they wont be manipulated and throw to a video package. Exhibit A for the prosecution, Roman chewing out Jimmy and Jey after the WrestleMania loss and the aftermath with Roman running roughshod over them, they even including his bullying of Paul Heyman and knocking him out with a Superman punch. Roman seems unphased by being reminded of his tyranny at first, then a “you fucked up” chant gets him a little curious, because he didn’t. The crowd disagrees with his assessment. Roman says that isn’t who he is, that’s who he was forced to be. He didn’t want to lower himself like that, he didn’t want to do it, he did it for Jey, and Jimmy, and Solo. Roman was a WrestleMania main event long before The Bloodline, he did this to get them over, he bent his moral compass for the family, for the elders, and this is what he gets? A compilation of his worst moments to embarrass him in front of his family? He takes on the weight of the world, everyone’s family, and lifts them up. Roman didn’t need more kids, he’s got five of his own and didn’t need to shoulder their burdens as well. He doesn’t need this, doesn’t need more money or more power. Roman doesn’t want or need to be Tribal Chief, he’s done with all of this. He tosses his mic and Jey follows suit. Roman stares down Jey, the takes off his ceremonial necklace and seems to offer it to Jey then puts it around his neck. Heyman is crying, so is Roman and Roman takes off his title and tosses it down then gets on his knees in front of Jey. Jey goes to touch him, and Roman cripples him with a low blow. Jimmy attacks Roman, but Solo pulls him off, and Solo looks at the fallen necklace. Solo deliberates, but Jimmy charges so Solo Spikes him then picks up the necklace. Loud “put it on” chant from the crowd as Roman stands in front of Solo, and Solo thinks but Jey attacks them both to prevent Solo from giving back the necklace. Solo drills Jey with a Spinning Solo, Roman wipes out Jimmy with a Superman punch but Solo and Roman still have tension. They send Jimmy out of the ring and look to put him through the announce table, Jey shows up to complicate the brawl but Solo attacks him before getting him on the ring apron and tying him there so Jey can watch what’s happening to Jimmy. Roman trash talks Jey then gets his title belt and crushes Jimmy with it. More belt shots from Roman to Jimmy, then Roman yells that this is Jey’s fault. Roman gets the ring steps now and cracks Jimmy with them. Another stair shot to Jimmy, Roman does these uncomfortable beat downs incredibly well. Jey fights free of Solo and attacks Roman, but Solo Spikes him down again. Solo tosses Jey over the announce table, and Roman tells Solo to finish Jimmy, so Solo puts Jimmy on the announce table. Roman tosses the commentators chairs at Jey then menaces away officials so Solo can hit a Splash through the table on Jimmy. Roman talks with Solo, these are necessary things and it’s either up or down, no in between. Heyman had recovered the necklace and puts it back on Roman, and loudly acknowledges Roman before handing him his gold title to pose with. Roman and Solo standing over the fallen Jimmy and Jey sends us to break.

Post break Jey is with Jimmy as Jimmy does a stretcher job into an ambulance, then we get a recap of what just happened. The roster watches as that ambulance takes off, and Adam Pearce is having a bad night already. Sheamus is in the ring, and here comes Austin Theory to his usual tepid reaction.

Match #1 – US Title Match: (c) Austin Theory vs. Sheamus

Sheamus immediately goes after Theory with strikes to the body and head. Theory lands a boot, but runs into an Irish Curse then Sheamus clotheslines theory out of the ring. Sheamus climbs the ropes and hits a dive to the outside, Sheamus is nuts, and we head to break.

Sheamus is climbing the ropes as we come back, but Theory cuts him off. Theory wants to try Bodhran beats to Sheamus, but this just annoys Sheamus who elbows him a few times then clubs him down. Slingshot shoulder block from Sheamus, then he climbs the ropes again and hits a diving knee drop for 2. A body shot from Sheamus drops Theory, but Theory comes off the ropes with an elbow to try and get control back. Some stomps from Theory then he heads up top but Sheamus meets him up there. They fight on the ropes, Sheamus wants an avalanche White Noise but Theory slips free and gets him up for a spinning Torture Rack Bomb for 2. That sends us to break again, that Bloodline segment must have gone long and they’re behind a few commercials.

Sheamus lands corner clotheslines then a scoop slam as we come back. Sheamus wants a Celtic Cross, but Theory slips free and snaps Sheamus over the ropes and tries a rolling dropkick but Sheamus counters into a spinebuster for 2, then grabs a Cloverleaf off of the kick out. Pretty Deadly are here to save Theory though, and Theory lands the rolling dropkick, then A Town Down attempt but Sheamus slips free and lands a knee to the jaw of Theory for a near fall. Butch and Ridge Holland show up to deal with Pretty Deadly, but Wilson is on the apron to eat a Brogue Kick and that allows Theory to School Boy Sheamus with some tights for leverage and pick up the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Austin Theory retained the title

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: I’ll call it good, but not much above that given the commercial breaks. The overbooking around Theory is also becoming a touch tedious.

That sends us to break again.

Post break, time for the Grayson Waller Effect. Waller hasn’t even had a match yet here he is in MSG. He knows everyone is stunned by his good looks, but tonight his guest has an announcement that will be bigger than anything that’s happened here. That leads to Waller bringing out Edge. The crowd sings along with Edge’s theme, or at least tries to. Edge sits with Waller, and Edge plays with the crowd but Waller cuts him off and wants to get to Edge’s announcement rather than pander. Edge wants to know what Waller is talking about. This is the 25 anniversary of Edge’s career in WWE, Waller keeps trying to prompt him to retire and asks why Edge is here at all at the moment. Edge says because of the fans, and he’ll get back to Waller in a minute but first wants to talk to New York. He goes way back with New York, his first PPV was SummerSlam ’98 in this building and takes us on a brief trip down memory lane. The people have embraced him from that very first match, and he knows how hard it is to earn New York respect, then puts over the crowd. Waller interrupts again, and says Edge’s big announcement is his retirement and tries to get the crowd on board. Edge says last week Waller went eye to eye with John Cena, and now he’s with Edge, so that means someone sees something in Waller. But Waller hasn’t even had a match on the main roster, but he’s flopped his way into deep waters here. Edge isn’t retiring, he talked with the powers that be and he’s got a match tonight against Waller. Edge heads out and Waller is more than a little concerned.

We get a recap of our opening segment again, no update on Jimmy Uso yet though.

AJ Styles heads to the ring, he’ll take on Karrion Kross after this break.

Match #2: AJ Styles w/ Michin vs. Karrion “My Wayward Son” Kross w/ Scarlett

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: