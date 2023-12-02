Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, it’s Friday and so we’ve got another episode of WWE Smackdown. Survivor Series is in the books, thanks by the way to everyone who followed my live coverage, and we’ve got quite a ways before the next PPV since the Royal Rumble isn’t set until mid January. That didn’t stop Cody Rhodes from declaring himself in the Rumble, and I imagine we’ll get more of that from bigger names going forward. We don’t actually have any matches advertised for tonight so we’ll be on the lookout for changes to that throughout the night. Actually advertised are the Smackdown returns of Randy Orton and US champion Logan Paul. Randy could make a move to the blue brand after returning from injury at Survivor Series, he’s one of the few top stars who hasn’t worked a singles program with Roman so that could easily be on the horizon. As for Logan, if he’s going to defend that title he’ll need a challenger so let’s see who emerges from the pack to work with him. Coming out of Survivor Series the big Smackdown angle will revolve around Bayley eating the pin on WarGames, and the countdown continues to her getting the boot from Damage Control. LA Knight and Kevin Owens are both sort of half wasting time with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, the Street Profits are in danger of floundering, the Brawling Brutes are in the midst of breaking up, still no news on AJ Styles returning after Solo Sikoa put him on the shelf, speaking of Solo he’s likely to be on the prowl for his next victim while Bloodline clown Jannetty Uso continues to do clown things. Smackdown can hopefully use the next few weeks of downtime to reset itself creatively and get moving in a good direction, because I think we’re all a little tired of knowing that if Roman’s not present nothing really happens. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Kevin Patrick, Michael Cole, and Corey Graves welcome us to the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Bianca Belair heads to the ring first, and as she skips to the ring we get our first recap of the evening with a recap of the women’s WarGames match. Back to live and Belair has a mic, she brags about her team winning at Survivor Series but this isn’t over as she still wants her title back from Iyo Sky. This does bring out Iyo and everyone from Damage Control except Bayley. Dakota Kai has a mic and talks as they walk, she tries to rile up the crowd with mixed results doing the cheapest of cheap heat. Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Iyo enter the ring and if Belair wants another shot at the belt she needs to go through Damage Control. Belair is down but for some reason here’s Poochie. Charlotte and Shotzi are both here with mics, Charlotte would love to go through all of Damage Control, and Shotzi thinks there’s enough to go around and that prompts the brawl. Everyone fights and the three faces stand tall at the end of it. Dakota is a less effective mouthpiece for this group than Bayley.

We’ll get a recap of CM Punk’s return, plus Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller. Logan Paul will be here as well.

Brawling Brutes music hits and here’s Butch by his lonesome, he’ll get squashed by Bobby Lashley after this break.

Post break it’s announced that we’ll get Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane, poor Kairi.

In the back Damage Control walk and find Bayley, Bayley complains that no one told her about that and if she’d been there she could have helped. Dakota offers Bayley to coach up Kairi for her match against Belair.

To the ring, here comes Bobby Lashley. Bobby gets a mic as he gets in the ring, and enjoys the crowd chanting for him before warning Butch about trying to make a name on Bobby. Butch slaps him.

Match #1: Butch vs. Bobby Lashley w/ Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

Butch attacks with kicks right away but Bobby easily tosses him away. Corner attacks from Bobby then he slings Butch into the corner and continues abusing him. The crowd is definitely with Bobby, no sympathy for Butch. Butch with a few kicks to fight back then a diving attack from the apron to the floor and a moonsault. Another moonsault from Butch to the floor and we head to break.

Bobby is back in control when we come back and he slams Butch down. Well at least Bobby’s had to break a sweat this match. Delayed vertical suplex from Bobby, but Butch knees his way free only to run into a one armed spinebuster. Bobby tosses Butch out of the ring then rams him head first into the ring post. Back into the ring Bobby misses a Spear and posts himself. Butch then goes for the fingers of Bobby and stomps on his arm. Standing Shiranui from Butch gets the barest of 2 counts. Bobby fights back with a running powerslam and a near fall. Butch tries to fight back with a chop but then runs into a clothesline. Enizguri from Butch but Bobby then Spears the crap out of Butch and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bobby Lashley won in 7:59

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Butch is a darn good hand, but I don’t quite think these two clicked. Solid enough overall match and not quite the squash I was fearing, but just a showcase for Bobby.

Next, a recap of the men’s WarGames match.

Nick Aldis is in the back, and here’s Paul Heyman. Heyman asks why Aldis invited Randy Orton to Smackdown, and Aldis wants to sign Randy to a Smackdown contract. Heyman asks if Roman knew about this, and Aldis says all communication to Roman has to go through Heyman so consider this communication to Roman. Aldis is going to sign Roman, and if he has to offer up the whole Bloodline to make that happen he will. So what is Heyman going to do about it? Heyman says he’ll do anything it takes and calls Roman. That sends us to break.

Kayla finds Butch in the back and asks about Ridge leaving him last week, Butch doesn’t care and will fight anyone. Pretty Deadly show up and make fun of him for a bit so Butch attacks both of them but the numbers aren’t in his favor and they launch him into some equipment and mock him for being alone.

Next, a recap of Santos Escobar turning heel, injuring Rey Mysterio and Carlito then beating Dragon Lee and Survivor Series.

Escobar is at gorilla getting an interview, he will finish what Rey started and destroy the LWO. Tonight Joaquin Wilde will suffer since Cruz del Toro is still recovering from the last beating.

Escobar heads to the ring, his match will be up after this break.

Post break Wilde gets half an entrance.

Match #2: Santos Escobar vs. Joaquin Wilde

Wilde attacks right away with dropkicks and some punches then a back elbow. Escobar takes a powder but Wilde dives onto him. Back into the ring but Escobar rolls out again, only for Wilde to hit a big springboard dive to wipe him out. Back in the ring Wilde heads up top but Escobar crotches him to take over. Escobar sets Wilde in a tree of woe and hits a dropkick to the body. Knees from Escobar then he goes for the arm of Wilde, but Wilde fights back with knees and strikes then a dropkick to the knee. Rolling jumping DDT from Wilde gets a 2 count. Superkick from Escobar then he yells at Wilde and kills him with a Phantom Driver to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Santos Escobar won, stopwatch issues with time

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Escobar was quite giving here, probably more than he should have been in all honesty, but his heel run is up and running pretty solidly now.

Post match Escobar continues the beating but Dragon Lee makes the save.

In the back we see the Logan Paul has arrived and we head to break.