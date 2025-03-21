Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, WWE Smackdown was in Bologna, Italy earlier today for this episode. If you want spoilers they can be found HERE. Tonight we’re getting another instance of Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman and I’m not quite sick of those two big men brutalizing each other so I’m down for that one. Liv Morgan will also battle Jade Cargill, there’s 0 chance that is a clean match or finish, Zelina Vega will try and get a shot at the women’s US title when she battles Piper Niven. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest are heating up their feud, and last week Shinsuke Nakamura got briefly involved so we’ll see what plays out there. The Street Profits won the tag team titles last week but the tag team scene on Smackdown is still wonderfully chaotic, Pretty Deadly are the nominal number one contenders but DIY, Los Garza, and the Motor City Machine Guns are still circling those belts as well. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are still building to their Mania match, but no WWE champion Cody Rhodes this week as he was on RAW to confront John Cena, because God forbid the title program for Smackdown actually develop in a meaningful way on Smackdown. Roman Reigns will be here this week to talk, so expect the three way of him, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins to likely have a pull apart brawl of some variety tonight. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.

Match #1:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: