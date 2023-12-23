Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

A Merry Christmas to everyone and welcome to the penultimate episode of WWE Smackdown for 2023. As a quick reminder this episode was taped last week and if you want spoilers you can find them here. In the non-spoilery sense we’ve got a few matches lined up, the two semifinals for the US Title tournament will take place with Santos Escobar vs. Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes. Dragon Lee will be on hand, we’ll get a holiday themed bit of silliness I’m sure, and the recently announced AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa. AJ returned last week and will playing the wildcard between Randy Orton and LA Knight it looks like. These pre-taped shows have an uneven history, frequently they’re padded out with more than usual recaps or similar video packages but there have been some decent ones as well so we’ll just have to wait and see. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.

We get a brief recap of Randy Orton calling out the Bloodline last week, and the return of AJ Styles plus AJ clocking LA Knight.

First for the “live” broadcast portion of the show here comes AJ Styles. AJ has a mic and brings up how Randy Orton wants Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, LA Knight wants Roman anywhere at anytime and he doesn’t blame either of them. But AJ doesn’t care about either of them, he’s first in line to get Roman at the Royal Rumble. That brings out LA Knight to a big pop, Knight has a mic and talks on the stage, which is full of Christmas trees and presents. Knight wants to talk to us, and isn’t about to argue with AJ about the order of who gets Roman because there’s nothing to argue about. After what happened at Crown Jewel he’s happy to let anyone have Roman, after Knight gets him first. But after the cheap shot last week Knight could be coming after AJ next. AJ asks Knight to remember that he stepped over his body to team with John Cena and get his shot at Roman off of that. All of this brings out Randy Orton. Randy has a mic as well and talks on his way to the ring, he appreciates both of them and their issues with Roman and the Bloodline but he’s been on the shelf for 18 long months and while he enjoyed being at home he was missing this ring. Nothing will get in his way. Knight brings up how the Bloodline took out AJ and Randy, but they couldn’t take out Knight and that means they can take on the Bloodline but Knight gets Roman. Smackdown GM Nick Aldis interrupts now because who doesn’t love a revolving door promo? Aldis admits everyone has a legitimate gripe with Roman, so they’ll all get a shot at earning that match. In 2 weeks we get Smackdown New Years Revolution, and we’ll get the predictable triple threat between these three men for the title shot at the Royal Rumble. AJ will do whatever it takes to get to Roman, oh and he warns them to stay out of his match with Solo Sikoa later tonight. AJ heads out while Randy and Knight share a few off mic words in the ring.

Commentary runs down the rest of the card then Bianca Belair comes to the ring for our seasonal gimmick match. That match will be up after this break.

Match #1 – Holiday Havoc 8 Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, and Michin vs. Damage Control (Bayley, Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane) w/ Dakota Kai

