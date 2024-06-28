Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well hello there everyone, it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Last week was one of the most consistently good top to bottom shows Smackdown has had in a while culminating with the WWE debut of Jacob Fatu who took out Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes basically by himself. Tonight Fatu gets welcomed into the Bloodline officially, assuming no interference from the good guys of course. We’ve also got some matches to further qualify people for Money in the Bank, specifically we’ll have LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Logan Paul, and two triple threats for the women with Naomi vs. Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell and Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae. Escobar seems like a safe bet on the men’s side of things, Knight and Logan are building towards singles stuff so Escobar making it to the ladder match seems fine. For the women, it’s a little harder to predict given that Blair Davenport has yet to wrestle on the main roster, and Jade might seem like a sure thing on the other side but I wouldn’t count out Tiffany Stratton over there. We still haven’t seen what AJ Styles will be up to beyond knowing he’ll be in Japan to take on the criminally underappreciated Naomichi Marufuji in the near future. No word yet on Bobby Lashley, or Shinsuke Nakamura for that matter, and the Wyatt Sicks have still stuck to RAW lately but I’m not sure anything’s keeping them from popping up on the blue brand if they want to. Well that’s the preamble, let’s see how the action goes.

Oh, as a minor note this is the last WWE show for Kayla Braxton and it will be a shame to see her go as she’s been very good in the role she’s been given. Plus her always startling Paul Heyman was great for a laugh.

Commentary welcomes us to Madison Square Garden for this episode, then runs down the card focusing on the triple threat matches to qualify for MITB. Then we get a recap of Jacob Fatu’s debut and Solo Sikoa claiming to Heyman that Roman is never coming back to WWE. Apparently they’re calling Jacob Fatu “the wolf” instead of the Samoan Werewolf, though if MLW had that one trademarked it would make sense to avoid it.

We see the Bloodline arrive as Heyman is waiting for them, no Fatu yet. Heyman asks where Fatu is, Solo doesn’t answer as we get a loud “we want Roman” chant from the crowd. The Bloodline head to the ring to open the show, Heyman is looking a little disheveled at the moment. As they’re walking to the ring we see Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton arrive through the back and we’ve got a brawl on the entrance stage. Cody going right after Solo is still solid work as a character, Owens is fighting with Tonga Loa to the production area while Randy, Tama Tonga, Cody, and Solo fight to the ringside area. Randy is stomping the heck out of Tama while Owens sets up Loa on a table and then climbs for a dive, Tama takes a back suplex onto the barricade then Owens with a Swanton bomb off the fan area to drive Loa through the table. Randy and Cody wind up standing in the ring as Nick Aldis and a boatload of security goons show up to try and restore order. Owens joins them in the ring as the goons keep the warring factions apart and we head to break.

The good guy coalition is still in the ring as we come back, Aldis is trying to restore order. Cody wants a fight and Aldis wants to run his show, Cody: “This is the best part of the show!” A security goon gets in the ring, and eats an RKO to spark off a brawl with the developmental goons and the main roster guys win. We get the parade of finishers for good measure as Aldis stomps up the ramp. Cody gets mics for everyone and they’ll get to talk now. Owens says they’re not waiting for Money in the Bank. Randy says the Bloodline has been a problem for 2 years and put him on the shelf for 18 months, well at MITB they’re putting the Bloodline down for good. Cody claims the Bloodline only see victims in this ring right now, well Cody sees a dangerous man like Owens, a 14 time world champion and first ballot hall of famer Randy Orton, and he sees a sold out MSG. He should be defending his title tonight against a worthy opponent and instead he’s fighting a war with the Bloodline that he should have already finished at WrestleMania. Aldis comes back out with cops in tow this time. Cody warns that there’s no Tribal Chief or Head of the Table for the Bloodline, all he sees in Solo is a seat filler. Nice line. We get Cody’s music so the crowd can sing as the fired up good guys do leave peacefully escorted by the cops. Fairly hot opening segments there.

After this break we’ll get our first MITB qualifier match.

Match #1 – Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tiffany Stratton

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: