Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Happy 4th of July to all my fellow Americans. Tonight I could have been at a family gathering but instead I’m here covering a pre-taped episode of WWE Smackdown. Full spoilers are available HERE for those inclined. Mostly tonight will deal with the fall out from Night of Champions, with Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill claiming the titles of King and Queen of the Ring respectively. Tiffany Stratton will also be naming her challenger for the WWE women’s title for Evolution. The Wyatt Sicks continue their war on the Smackdown tag team division, Andrade and Rey Fenix seem to be a tag team of at least convenience going forward, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair have been circling each other as potential allies and with the women’s tag team belts maybe coming back into rotation they’d be front runners to try and elevate those belts. At Night of Champions Solo Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu to claim the US title with the help of the debuting Hikuleo who now goes by Tala Tonga. Between Solo, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Tala Tonga they’ve got a whopping 1/5 watchable workers. That whole thing needs to just go away, it’s way overstayed it’s welcome. Aleister Black and Damian Priest have started circling each other since Black took mild issue with Ron “R-Truth” Killings recently. Drew McIntyre is probably about ready to come back to action, Randy Orton needs a new program, WWE champion John Cena wont be in attendance, but on the plus side Smackdown will only be 2 hours tonight and that seems to be what it will be doing going forward. Well that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.

We see a few wrestlers arriving, including new US champion Solo Sikoa but he and his group are attacked by the Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu until officials show up to pull Fatu away from them.

Up first is our new King of the Ring, Cody Rhodes. Cody asks Pittsburgh what they want to talk about, and before Cody talks about the crown he puts over a person in the crowd fighting leukemia. It’s not going to happen for a while, but when Cody does go heel it’ll be quite interesting. He left bits of himself fighting Jey Uso and Randy Orton all to hold a crown now, and he lists former KOTR winners then mentions he’s going to main event SummerSlam. The King of the Ring against the undisputed WWE champion John Cena. That brings out Randy Orton. Randy gets a mic and says he told Cody he’d do whatever it took to win, that he wouldn’t hesitate, but then at Night of Champions he hesitated just a bit when he had the chance to Punt Cody’s head. But Cody didn’t hesitate, he pulled the trigger and he respects it but wont forget it. He does make Cody promise not to squander his title shot, that he’ll kick Cena’s ass at SummerSlam. Before Cody can really respond here comes Drew McIntyre. Drew has a mic and talks his way to the ring while making fun of the love-fest between Cody and Randy. He’s sick of beta energy infecting WWE. First he takes aim at Randy, and says he lost the psychological battle before the match as Cody has been buttering up Randy for months all the set up knifing him in the back. Speaking of Randy’s surgically repaired back, that got tweaked and Cody then attacked it like a shark smelling blood. He reminds us that Randy was punting heads not that long ago, but now the legend of Randy is dead. As for Cody, he wants him to win at SummerSlam and become WWE champion because he then wants to culminate their 20 year parallel journey and take the title from him. Oh, and Drew wont hesitate unlike somebody- Randy then cuts him off with an RKO. Randy and Cody stare down then Randy leaves.

Earlier today Nick Aldis convinced Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to team up for a number one contender’s match tonight.

The Secret Hervice heads to the ring for that match and we head to break.

Post break Drew walks in the back and finds Alids, he wants Randy in a match. Aldis says Randy’s left the building but Saturday Night’s Main Event is coming up and they can fight there. Drew accepts and leaves but stares down Jacob Fatu who’s coming up. Aldis says Fatu needs a tag partner and he can fight Solo and someone. Jimmy Uso is conveniently nearby and they agree to team up.

Michin and B-Fab are in the ring as we head back to it. Charlotte Flair makes her entrance followed by Alexa Bliss.

Match #1 – Tag Team Triple Threat Match: Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre) w/ Chelsea Green vs. Michin and B-Fab vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair

One woman from each team will be legal at a time, so Bliss, Piper, and Michin start us off. Charlotte tags herself in then Piper shoves Bliss over. Charlotte boots B-Fab then chops away at Piper. Michin chops Charlotte and unloads with a flurry of strikes on her. Piper walks into a head kick from Michin then Michin with a Pele kick on Charlotte. Piper winds up knocking Charlotte off the apron then Michin with an ugly suicide dive onto Charlotte and Bliss. Fyre tags in, Piper then hits an apron cannonball to B-Fab and she holds everyone in place for Fyre to dive onto and we head to break.

Piper squashes Charlotte with a senton as we come back to broadcast. Michin avoids a senton then tags in B-Fab who gets no pop. B-Fab goes after Charlotte with strikes then hits a hook kick to Piper and an awkward enziguri to Charlotte. Pump kick to Charlotte then Charlotte avoids a finish an hits a chop block. Bliss tags in as Charlotte got kicked into their corner and Bliss gets to run wild for a bit. Step over blockbuster to Fyre then Sister Abigail’s DDT attempt on B-Fab but Michin superkicks her. Fyre with a Canadian Destroyer to Michin, Uranage from B-Fab then Piper with a Black Hole Slam. Piper helps up Fyre who goes up top while Piper holds B-Fab but Bliss shoves Fyre down then Charlotte Spears Piper. Charlotte walks over Piper and Fyre then climbs up top, she pats Bliss on the head for the tag then moonsaults both women. Charlotte boots Chelsea off the apron then Bliss follows with Twisted Bliss onto Fyre and the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair won in 9:08

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Foregone conclusion but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Bliss and Charlotte as a team is something for them to do at least, though letting Piper and Fyre show off their work more the last few weeks has been a nice thing.

Bliss and Charlotte celebrate after the win.

Earlier Aldis talked with the tag team division and everyone runs down what’s happened the last few weeks. Fraxiom offer to wrestle Andrade and Rey Fenix tonight, Aldis is down. As for everyone else, half of each tag team with join up for an 8 man tag team match against the Wyatts. Aldis says the Wyatts are roster members and if they win tonight they’ll be back in contention. DIY try to rally the troops but no one is with them.

The Wyatts head to the ring and we head to break.

Post break we see the good guys trying to get on the same page around the ring as we get a recap of the tag team chaos from last week.

Match #2 – 8- Man Tag Team Match: Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Erik Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy) w/ Nikki Cross vs. Montez Ford, Chris Sabin, Johnny Gargano, and Berto

Gacy and Berto start, Berto hits a springboard cross body then some corner work but Gacy lands a clothesline then a senton. High springboard back elbow from Berto then Lumis tags in. Lumis with a tossing back suplex then Johnny comes in. Johnny tries to talk sense to Lumis given their history, Lumis then clobbers him and hits a Catatonic. Everyone comes in to stare down and of course that turns into a big brawl. Ultimately the non-Wyatts stand tall in the ring. Ford tags in and kicks at Rowan but then jumps into some offense on the floor, Lumis levels him with a superkick and we head to break.

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: