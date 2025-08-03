Join 411’s Live WWE SummerSlam Night Two Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two Report. We are LIVE in beautiful East Rutherford, New Jersey. Tonight’s Countdown Show panelists are Michael Cole, Big E, and Wade Barrett. They start by breaking down the highlights from Night One before running down the entire card for Night Two. The panelists move on to a discussion of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes before heading to a video package for Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky. The second hour of the Countdown Show begins with Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg tagging in for Michael Cole and Wade Barret. We get a sneak peak of the new WWE: Unreal series, and then the panelists turn to a discussion of Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria. The panelists break down the TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship before heading to a video package for Dominik Mysterio vs AJ Styles. Next up is a video package for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes followed by another clip from WWE: Unreal. The Countdown Show finishes up with the panelists breaking down Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes one more time.



Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Championship

Naomi (Champion) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky





The bell rings, and Naomi immediately flees to the outside in the hope that Ripley and Sky will go after each other. Ripley and Sky see right through Naomi’s plan and chase her back into the ring. Sky whips Naomi toward Ripley, and Ripley goes for a big boot, but Naomi ducks, and Ripley instead levels Sky. Naomi heads up top and connects with a diving crossbody to both Ripley and Sky. Naomi delivers a kick to Sky’s chest and follows up with a snapmare. Naomi drops Sky gut-first onto the top rope and then knocks Ripley off the apron. Naomi hits Sky with a rope-assisted X-Factor and gets a two count. Naomi throws Sky into Ripley and then delivers a Disaster Kick to Ripley which causes Ripley to DDT Sky. Naomi drives Ripley’s face into the apron, heads up top, and hits a gorgeous blockbuster. Sky goes for a rollup pin on Naomi but eats a kick to the jaw instead. Ripley slams Naomi to the mat, and Sky follows up with a missile drop kick. Sky catches Ripley in a crossface and follows up with a poison rana. Sky makes the cover, but Naomi breaks up the pin. Sky goes for a clothesline, but Naomi Matrix slides under to evade. The action spills to the outside, and Ripley slams Naomi into the ring steps. Sky heads to the apron and takes out both Ripley and Naomi with an Asai moonsault. The action returns to the ring, and Sky delivers corner double knees to both Ripley and Naomi. Sky steps on Naomi and heads up top, but Ripley makes her lose her balance. Ripley heads up top with Sky, but Naomi kicks her back down to the mat. Naomi hits the split-legged moonsault onto Ripley, but Ripley kicks out at two. Sky follows up with a moonsault to Ripley, but Naomi rolls up Sky, but Sky kicks out at two. Sky lands a volley of uppercuts to Naomi but eats a knee to the jaw in return. Ripley catches Naomi with the Riptide, but Sky breaks up the pin. Ripley and Sky trade shots in the middle of the ring, and then Ripley knocks Naomi off the apron. Ripley catches Naomi with a cannonball off the apron, but then Sky pulls Ripley off the apron and powerbombs her onto Naomi. Ripley and Sky head up top, and Ripley delivers an avalanche Riptide to Sky from the top. Ripley covers Sky, but Naomi sneaks in the back and rolls up Ripley for the three count.

Match Result: Naomi defeats Rhea Ripley with a rollup pin.

Match Length: 16:28

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



Six-Pack TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Wyatt Sicks (Champions) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. #DIY vs. Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits





All of the competitors team up on Lumis and Gacy to start. The action spills to the outside with only Shelley and Sabin remaining in the ring. Sabin dives onto Gargano and Ciampa on the outside, and now only Frazer and Axiom are in the ring. Frazer and Axiom bring a ladder into the ring but are met by Shelley and Sabin. Frazer and Axiom dump Shelly and Sabin to the outside and begin to climb the ladder, but they’re pulled down by Lumis and Gacy. Dawkins and Ford prop up the ladder against the top rope and back body drop Gacy onto it. Dawkins and Ford stack up four tables at ringside as Ciampa slams Sabin face-first into the ring post and then grinds a chair into his throat. Back in the ring, Fenix leaps onto Andrade’s shoulders and is almost able to grab the belts without the ladder. Gargano and Ciampa prop up a table in the corner and try to throw Ford through it, but Ford leaps over the table and the ring post, taking out several competitors on the outside. Ciampa uses a ladder to bridge the ring apron and the announce table. Gargano connects with a slingshot DDT to Gacy off the apron and through a table on the outside. Gacy heads up top and lands a diving leg drop through a table on the outside. Fenix heads up top and hits a diving frog splash through a table on the outside. Axiom heads up top and hits a Spanish Fly through a table on the outside. Candice LeRae, B-Fab, Nikki Cross, and Erik Rowan all get involved, and Gargano and Ciampa inadvertently send LeRae off a ladder and through the bridging ladder at ringside. Ciampa climbs a ladder and grabs the belts, but Shelly and Sabin move the ladder. Frazer climbs the ladder and dives at Ciampa, but Ciampa pulls himself upside down on the belts, and Frazer crashes to the mat. Gargano and Ciampa climb a ladder, but Uncle Howdy tips the ladder, and Gargano and Ciampa fly through the four stacked tables at ringside. Andrade climbs the ladder and hits Howdy with a sunset flip powerbomb onto another ladder. Fenix climbs the ladder but eats a suplex / sit-out powerbomb combo from Lumis and Gacy. Gacy climbs the ladder and retrieves the belts to win the match.

Match Result: Joe Gacy retrieves the belts to win the match.

Match Length: 16:07

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½

Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria is up next.