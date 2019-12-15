Join 411’s Live WWE TLC Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight's Kickoff Show panelists are Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, David Otunga, and Booker T. They break down the Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair before heading to a video package for Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley. They move on to a discussion of Seth Rollins aligning himself with AOP, but they're interrupted by the Revival. The Revival get in Booker T's face, remind him that they are the best tag team in the world, and challenge Harlem Heat to face them if he disagrees.



Kickoff Show Match

Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade w/ Zelina Vega



Carrillo goes for standing drop kick to start, but Andrade swats him away and follows up with a basement drop kick to the face. Andrade follows up with a big back body drop, but Carrillo fights back with a wheelbarrow arm drag that sends Andrade to the outside. Carrillo leaps to the top rope to set up for a moonsault to the outside, but Andrade hops up onto the apron and knocks Carrillo to the floor. Andrade rolls Carrillo back into the ring and repeatedly stomps on him. Andrade locks in an arm bar over the top rope but breaks before the count of five. Andrade works over Carrillo in the corner and then locks in an arm bar in the middle of the ring. Carrillo fights back to his feet and breaks the hold with a jaw breaker. Carrillo misses an enzuigiri but catches Andrade with a hurricanrana. Andrade goes for a running knee shot in the corner, but Carrillo side steps him, and Andrade tumbles to the outside. Andrade heads back into the ring and goes for another back body drop, but Carrillo lands on his feet. Carrillo goes for a rolling moonsault, but Andrade uses Carrillo’s momentum to dump him into the corner. Carrillo catches Andrade with a running drop kick and follows up with a dive to the outside when Andrade tries to catch a breather. Carrillo rolls Andrade back into the ring and connects with a missile drop kick from the top turnbuckle. Carrillo heads back up to the top, but Andrade sweeps his legs and heads up top with him. Andrade knocks Carrillo backward and connects with a double stomp from the top of the ring post onto the apron. Looks like Andrade got busted open over his left eye at some point. The action returns to the ring, and Andrade levels Carrillo with a clothesline. Carrillo charges at Andrade in the corner, but Andrade gets a boot up. Carrillo takes Andrade up top and connects with a springboard roundhouse kick that knocks Andrade back down to the mat. Andrade fights back with a backdrop into the corner followed by double knees in the corner for a two count. Andrade hits a snap suplex and heads up top, but Carrillo springs up top and hits a super inverted hurricanrana. Carrillo heads back up top and hits a moonsault for the three count.

Match Result: Humberto Carrillo defeats Andrade with a moonsault.

Match Length: 12:49

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾

Next up is a video package for Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz followed by a discussion of Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy.

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin.



Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The New Day (Champions) vs. The Revival





All four men brawl in the middle of the ring to start the match. The New Day whip the Revival to the ropes and drop them with a stereo back elbow shots on the rebound. The New Day head to the outside to grab ladders, but the Revival attack them and whip them into the barricade. The Revival grab a pair of ladders, but the New Day attack from behind. Kingston drops Wilder face-first onto a ladder as Big E tosses Dawson over one of the announce tables. Wilder slams Kingston’s face into the ring apron as Dawson whips Big E into the barricade. The Revival set a ladder on the apron and try to whip Kingston into it, but Kingston leaps over the ladder and dives into the ring between the ropes. Kingston tries to basement drop kick the ladder back into Dawson and Wilder, but the Revival lift the ladder and slam it down onto Kingston as he slides under it. Dawson and Wilder pick up the ladder, but Kingston springboards to the outside and knocks the ladder into both of his opponents. Big E sets Wilder on a ladder on the apron and goes for a running splash, but Dawson pulls Wilder off the ladder, and Big E lands chest-first on the ladder. The Revival bring a ladder into the ring and begin to climb, but Big E pulls them both back down to the mat. Big E begins to climb, but Dawson heads up top in the corner and connects with a diving drop kick to the ladder. The ladder topples, and Big E’s knee gets caught in it awkwardly as it hits the mat. The Revival prop up the ladder against the top rope and then dump Big E face-first onto the ladder. They try to do the same to Kingston, but Kingston floats over and then teeter-totters the ladder into Dawson and Wilder’s faces (i.e., the Joey Mercury memorial spot). The New Day set up the ladder and Big E holds it as Kingston begins to climb. Dawson dumps Big E to the outside and then tips the ladder, but Kingston leaps to the top rope and springboards back into a modified tornado DDT to Dawson. Kingston hits Wilder with Trouble in Paradise and again climbs the ladder, but Dawson pulls him off the ladder into a Shatter Machine. The Revival set up the ladder and both begin to climb, but Big E once again pulls them back down to the mat. Big E spears Wilder off the apron, and now Dawson is alone in the ring. Big E grabs a second ladder and brings it into the ring. Big E slams the ladder into Dawson’s ribs and then grabs an even taller ladder from outside. Big E sets up two ladders next to each other in the middle of the ring. Big E whips Dawson into one of the ladders and then grabs a third ladder from outside. Big E uses the third ladder to set up a bridge between the second turnbuckle and one of the ladders in the middle of the ring. Big E sets Dawson on the bridging ladder and heads up top, but Wilder makes the save and crotches Big E on the top turnbuckle. DAWSON SUPERPLEXES BIG E ONTO THE BRIDGING LADDER! WILDER FOLLOWS UP WITH A TOP ROPE SPLASH ONTO BIG E AND THE LADDER! The Revival once again climbs the ladders in the middle of the ring, but Kingston springboards onto the ladder to join them. The Revival tie up Kingston between the rungs of the ladder, but Big E makes the save and hits Wilder with a Big Ending off the ladder. Dawson gets his hands on the titles, but Kingston slams the titles into Dawson’s face to knock him off the ladder as well. Kingston grabs the titles and wins the match.

Match Result: The New Day win the match when Kofi Kingston retrieves the titles.

Match Length: 19:02

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½