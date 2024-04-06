Join 411’s Live WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania XL Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tonight’s Kickof Show panelists are Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Big E, and CM Punk. We start off with a video package for The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins. The Kickoff Show panelists run down the entire card for Night 1 before heading to a video package for Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch. Next up is a video package for Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso followed by a video package for Gunther vs. Sami Zayn. Next up is a video package with highlights from 40 years of WrestleMania, and then Jackie Redmond and Wade Barrett join the Kickoff Show panel for the second hour of the Kickoff Show. We head to a video package with Michael Cole sharing his memories of watching WrestleMania I followed by a video package for Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL.