Jon Jones Calls Out Brock Lesnar After UFC 214 Win

– Following his UFC 214 victory over Daniel Cormier, new UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones called out WWE Universal Champion and former UFC Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. Following his victory, Jones grabbed a mic and told Brock Lesnar that if he wants to know what it’s like to get his ass kicked by someone who weighs forty pounds less than him to meet him in the Octagon.

Rumors of a Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar fight picked up once rumors of Lesnar possibly returning to the UFC started. Additionally, Jones previously commented on the fight as well. If the fight were to take place, Brock Lesnar would have to complete going through the testing pool for the US Anti-Doping Agency and also go through a number of other drug tests if he were signed to fight again. Also, Jones would have to avoid getting into trouble again.

You can read 411’s complete UFC 214 report at this link. In the main event, Jon Jones defeated Daniel Cormier to regain the light heavyweight title. In the co-main event, Tyron Woodley defended his welterweight title against Demian Maia. Also, Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino defeated Tonya Evinger in order to win the vacant UFC women’s featherweight title on the PPV card.