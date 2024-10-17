Jon Moxley Tells AEW Roster In Promo On Dynamite: ‘You Work For Me Now’

Jon Moxley sent an ominous message to the AEW roster to open up this week’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley, who defeated Bryan Danielson to with the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream on Saturday, kicked off Wednesday’s show with a promo from the back of a truck with his allies in which he talked about how he will be the one responsible when things get out of control and how he has a dream where AEW is a land of opportunity where people can be the best version of themselves.

Moxley went on to talk about how wresting gave him everything and he wants it for others, but that he hates what AEW has become with out of control egos and unnecessary celebrations, dancing and partying. He said he will burn everything down to plant anew and will do what has to be done.

Moxley then said that those who want to come with him can, and those who don’t should run while they can and get out of the way. He finished that the new paradigm in AEW is very simple: “You work for me now.”