Jon Moxley Appearance, Shelton Benjamin Match Set For AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced an appearance by Jon Moxley and Shelton Benjamin’s AEW in-ring debut for this week’s Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that Moxley will be at Wednesday’s show following his AEW World Title win at WrestleDream, while Tony Khan announced that Benjamin will battle Lio Rush.
You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live on TBS:
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata
* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush
* Adam Cole returns
* Jon Moxley appears
This Wednesday, October 16
