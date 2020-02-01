Jon Moxley Says Chris Jericho Is Making A Case for Being Greatest Wrestler of All Time

Jon Moxley was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report Live and discussed Chris Jericho being one of the greatest of all time, as well as how much he enjoys the freedom in AEW. Highlights are below.

On Chris Jericho being one of the greatest of all time: “You can’t ever really pick a greatest of all time in wrestling, it’s just too long of a discussion, there’s just too many people on the list. But for me, for my money, Chris Jericho is really making a case for being the greatest of all time. He’s done it in the 90s, and the 2000s, and the last two decades, he’s doing it again, he’s doing something completely new, and breaking new barriers still here in 2020 in AEW.”

On how it’s fun for him to have young talent have freedom in AEW: “Guys like Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt, and Darby, and Sammy Guevara, and Joey Janela, to see these guys, who are so young, and so talented, getting a shot on a national stage and just being able to be completely be themselves, unencumbered by anything, they don’t have to walk around on eggshells, they don’t have to try to tow any company line, they don’t have to tone anything down, they just get to truly be themselves, that’s really fun for me to watch.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Bleacher Report Live with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.