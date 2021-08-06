wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Denies Being Involved With Qatar Pro Wrestling
August 6, 2021 | Posted by
Qatar Pro Wrestling has been advertising an event called SuperSlam 3, which will feature several big names like Braun Strowman and the reunited Nation of Domination. However, on talent that is advertised for the show says he has nothing to do with it. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jon Moxley has said that he has not spoken to anyone from QPW and has no plans to go to the Middle East any time soon.
