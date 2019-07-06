wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance at Future Stars of Wrestling, Wrestles Killer Kross to No Contest (Pics, Video)

July 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW talent Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at last night’s Future Stars of Wrestling event, which was called Natural Born Killers. Moxley came out and faced Killer Kross. Their match ended in a No Contest. You can check out some images and clips of Moxley’s appearance at the event that were posted on Twitter below.

