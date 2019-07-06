wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance at Future Stars of Wrestling, Wrestles Killer Kross to No Contest (Pics, Video)
– AEW talent Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at last night’s Future Stars of Wrestling event, which was called Natural Born Killers. Moxley came out and faced Killer Kross. Their match ended in a No Contest. You can check out some images and clips of Moxley’s appearance at the event that were posted on Twitter below.
Well… @JonMoxley just showed up and helped destroy the @fswvegas Arena alongside @realKILLERkross, wrestling to a NO CONTEST…
Will we see more of MOX in FSW? pic.twitter.com/D7PfDvgvXR
— Future Stars of Wrestling (@fswvegas) July 6, 2019
What a night. I’ll need forget it. Thank you @realKILLERkross @Lady_Scarlett13 @fswvegas #NaturalBornKillers pic.twitter.com/0hE4FKQzcc
— Mr. Struggle (@migsnavarro15) July 6, 2019
Welcome to @fswvegas, @JonMoxley@realKILLERkross pic.twitter.com/o2JlqkC0eZ
— SUEDE (@SuedeThompson) July 6, 2019
After Jon Moxley vs Killer Kross ended in a No Contest, they decided to beat up all the security. Good times at @fswvegas pic.twitter.com/qIN7JQd6UK
— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) July 6, 2019
