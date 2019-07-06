Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance at Future Stars of Wrestling, Wrestles Killer Kross to No Contest (Pics, Video)

– AEW talent Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at last night’s Future Stars of Wrestling event, which was called Natural Born Killers. Moxley came out and faced Killer Kross. Their match ended in a No Contest. You can check out some images and clips of Moxley’s appearance at the event that were posted on Twitter below.

Well… @JonMoxley just showed up and helped destroy the @fswvegas Arena alongside @realKILLERkross, wrestling to a NO CONTEST…

Will we see more of MOX in FSW? pic.twitter.com/D7PfDvgvXR

— Future Stars of Wrestling (@fswvegas) July 6, 2019