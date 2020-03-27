wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Cameos on WWE Backstage (Video)
Jon Moxley made a brief WWE Backstage cameo to the surprise of everyone — including his wife Renee Young, who got a scare out of it. The AEW World Champion jumped into Young’s frame with their dog while Young was recording from home with Booker T and Xavier Young, making her jump. You can see the video below.
The reaction was instantaneous, with Woods and Booker laughing and Booker shouting “Cameo! Cameo!” Young, for her part, shoved Moxley out of frame and shook her head, laughing and saying, “We’re recording from home, babe.”
Moxley exited WWE last April and signed with AEW, where he holds the World Title. WWE Backstage has not been airing on FOX Sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been broadcasting content on social media.
Wild card rules during the quarantine.
Moxley cameo on Backstage. pic.twitter.com/TybLOKp1vQ
— I'm Chris Kazama, ESPN. (@TheChrisKazama) March 27, 2020
