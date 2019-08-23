wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Off All Out PPV Due to Staph Infection

August 23, 2019
Jon Moxley AEW Fyter Fest

– In a blow to next weekend’s AEW All Out PPV, Jon Moxley has been forced out of his match with Kenny Omega due to a staph infection. Moxley has been diagnosed with a MRSA staph infection following his participation in the G1 Climax, and will not be able to be cleared in time for All Out. Moxley announced the news on Twitter, as you can see below.

Moxley apologized to the fans and noted that he will have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in his elbow, and that he is expected to be 100% for AEW’s debut on TNT in October. He was put on the shelf during his WWE run by a staph infection that developed after he was injured in late 2017.

PWInsider reports that Moxley is “extremely upset” about the situation and that the staph infection is believed to be in the same arm as his previous infection, which compounded the matter. AEW is set to announce a replacement for Moxley against Omega.

