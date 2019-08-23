Jon Moxley Off All Out PPV Due to Staph Infection

– In a blow to next weekend’s AEW All Out PPV, Jon Moxley has been forced out of his match with Kenny Omega due to a staph infection. Moxley has been diagnosed with a MRSA staph infection following his participation in the G1 Climax, and will not be able to be cleared in time for All Out. Moxley announced the news on Twitter, as you can see below.

Moxley apologized to the fans and noted that he will have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in his elbow, and that he is expected to be 100% for AEW’s debut on TNT in October. He was put on the shelf during his WWE run by a staph infection that developed after he was injured in late 2017.

PWInsider reports that Moxley is “extremely upset” about the situation and that the staph infection is believed to be in the same arm as his previous infection, which compounded the matter. AEW is set to announce a replacement for Moxley against Omega.

I'm absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I'd rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn't be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out . — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

I apologize to all involved, most importantly the fans. I am incredibly frustrated and pissed off. I'll have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in my elbow and be done with it for good. Should be a quick recovery so I will be 100% for AEW Wednesday nights on TNT. — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

Still, I expect All out to be an amazing ppv and hope all the fans out there looking for an alternative tune in. You will be blown away by AEW and be excited to be a wrestling fan. I'm looking forward to watching as a fan myself — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019