Jon Moxley Teases NJPW Appearance Next Month In New Video

– Looks like Jon Moxley is making the rounds, having released a new video teasing an appearance for NJPW. You can see the video below, which features Moxley in a bar before he breaks a bottle for a weapon and leaves. It teases a June 5th, 2019 date.

NJPW is holding the finals of Best of the Super Juniors on June 5th from Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. Currently, the only advertised matches are the finals match and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White in a special comeback match for Tanahashi.