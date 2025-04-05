Jon Moxley Says Talent Need To ‘Shoot Their Shot’, Worries About Wrestlers ‘Slipping Through the Cracks’

In an interview with Knockturnal (via Fightful), Jon Moxley said that the younger group of wrestler need to step up or risk slipping through the cracks in the business. He noted that the latter possibility is something he worries about.

He said: “I can easily hide in the locker room or go back to the hotel and hide. I don’t have to be here, right? So, shoot your shot, man, I’m giving you the chance. The kind of shit that keeps me up at night is the thought of guys and girls at All Elite Wrestling that, a few years pass and whatever, and you realize in they never saw the potential in themselves,” he said. “That’s the kind of shit that keeps me up at night. Often, the promoters, or whoever the fuck in whatever line of work you’re in, they don’t see it. Often, that leads to the motivation to then go out and be the greatest ever in your sport, or whatever it is. First, you have to see it, and you have to see everything that you have inside of you and everything that you’re capable of. I feel like a lot of people in this world now are waiting for everybody else to tell them who they are and what they can do, and they’re spend a lot of time reading shit other people type on their phone and taking pictures that aren’t real, and looking at pictures that aren’t real,” he continued. “Fucking reality is getting twisted and bent and shit and being a brand new baby organization, that’s one of the things that worries me the the most is that people slipping through the cracks. It sucks. Not everybody’s gonna make it, right? Everyone does their best to mitigate that and to create as much opportunity for as much success as possible.“