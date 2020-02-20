Jon Moxley vs. David Starr Set for OTT ScrapperMania 6, Starr Takes Shot at Moxley for Leaving WWE for AEW

– Over The Top Wrestling has announced that AEW star Jon Moxley will face David Starr at ScrapperMania 6. You can check out the announcement below.

Following the matchup announcement, Starr took a shot at Moxley for leaving WWE to later sign with AEW. Starr wrote, “Going from one billionaire to another billionaire isn’t a paradigm shift. It sounds like the same ****ing thing to me.”

OTT Wrestling’s ScrapperMania 6 is scheduled for Saturday, march 14. It will be held at The National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Tickets information is available HERE.