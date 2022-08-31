JONAH On His Exit From Impact Wrestling, Says It ‘Isn’t Final’

JONAH exited Impact Wrestling following the April TV tapings, and he recently discussed his exit and how he may return done the road. The former Bronson Reed worked with Impact from December of last year until the April 24th TV tapings, with his final appearance coming on the May 5th-airing episode of Impact. JONAH spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports for a new interview and said that it was an amicable exit and he may be back as soon as later this year.

“Just a mutual agreement, going different ways,” he said (per Fightful). “This is something that isn’t final. It’s something where you could see me in IMPACT still, later on this year or possibly next year. It was that I was working both New Japan Pro-Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling, and at the time, the dates never conflicted, they were both great to me by trying to have their dates on separate days so that I could do both. The New Japan schedule is picking up and soon enough, once we get visas and stuff sorted, you’ll see me in Japan as well. I’ve gone down that road where I’m going to be focusing solely on New Japan Pro Wrestling.”