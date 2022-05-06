JONAH Says He’s Finished With Impact Wrestling For Now

JONAH’s Impact Wrestling days are done for now, as the star himself announced on Twitter. JONAH took to his Twitter account to comment on his exit, which comes after he lost a Monster’s Ball Match to PCO on Thursday night’s episode.

JONAH wrote:

“There’s a wild chapter in the book of JONAH that is all about PCO … HE IS NOT HUMAN. IMPACT see ya down the road.”

PWInsider reports that the exit comes after he and Impact found it harder and harder to fit him into storylines due to his other commitments, which include NJPW. They decided to part on good terms rather than not do “proper stories” with him. Impact was very happy with his work and door is said to be very much open for his return should the timing work out.