Jonathan Gresham to Defend ROH World Title At GCW Say What You Will

December 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Say What You Will

Jonathan Gresham is bringing his ROH World Championship to another GCW show in next month’s Say What You Will. GCW announced on Sunday that Gresham will defend the championship against 2 Cold Scorpio at the show, which takes place on January 15th in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Also set for the show are:

* Allie Katch vs. Kylie Rae
* PCO vs. AJ Gray

* Appearances by The Briscoes, Ricky Morton, Bandido, and Dark Sheik.

