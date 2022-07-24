Jonathan Gresham Reportedly Asks For AEW & ROH Release

Jonathan Gresham appears to potentially be done with ROH and AEW after he reportedly asked for his release before last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor. According to Fightful Select, Gresham asked for his release on Saturday night before the show, where he lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli in the opening bout.

According to the site, Gresham asked for his release because he felt disrespected by a lack of communication between himself and the company, and also had issues with how little time the World Championship match received. Gresham got a meeting with Tony Khan before the show and communicated a lot of frustratuon, with several talent confirming the news. Gresham is said to have “cuss[ed] out” Khan.

Fightful also reached out to both Khan and Gresham and was told from Gresham’s side of the situation that as of this moment he is “done with wrestling for the foreseeable future after this month.” Khan and ROH have not commented, and there’s no confirmation as to whether Gresham was granted a release.

The site was also told that Gresham came out without his regular entrance gear because he wanted to be himself and see things clearly for potentially his last match. Gresham is not the first to express issues with communication regarding AEW/ROH, with several starts whose contracts were not ultimately renewed also making that point in the past.