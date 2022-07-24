wrestling / News
Claudio Castagnoli Becomes ROH World Champion At Death Before Dishonor (Pics, Video)
Another member of the Blackpool Combat Club became a champion as Claudio Castagnoli won the ROH World title at Death Before Dishonor. After about fifteen minutes of action, Claudio pinned Jonathan Gresham with the Ricola Bomb. Gresham was led to the ring by Prince Nana, who purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises and folded it into The Embassy.
This is Castangnoli’s first reign as ROH World Champion. This ends Gresham’s first reign at 224 days. He won the belt at ROH Final Battle in December, shortly before ROH’s hiatus. Gresham still defended the belt on the independent scene before Tony Khan bought AEW, and then Gresham unified the title with Bandido’s ROH title to become the Undisputed Champion at Supercard of Honor.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
We are getting into championship action right off the bat, with the #ROH World Title Match! #BlackpoolCombatClub's @ClaudioCSRO, with @RealKingRegal, makes his way to the ring here at #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor; order now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/0najW4bpUL
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
It's the #ROH World Champion @TheJonGresham, here to put his #ROH World Title on the line at #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor! Order the PPV now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/bmzzKOW6H0
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Giant swing by Castagnoli in the early minutes of this championship match, but Gresham was able to bridge out! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/YZPuHrqXVG
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Gresham getting the better of Castagnoli in that exchange, with Prince Nana looking on approvingly. Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/IKEkQ1nkQW
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Huge backbreaker by Castagnoli! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/VRiJePVqv5
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
And Gresham answers with the German! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/Gggv9CFZB6
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Ricola Bomb by Castagnoli! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/2bjjsNES50
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
#AndNew!!! Your new #ROH World Champion is @ClaudioCSRO!
Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/GK4zNR0NoD
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
