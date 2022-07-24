Claudio Castagnoli Becomes ROH World Champion At Death Before Dishonor (Pics, Video)

Another member of the Blackpool Combat Club became a champion as Claudio Castagnoli won the ROH World title at Death Before Dishonor. After about fifteen minutes of action, Claudio pinned Jonathan Gresham with the Ricola Bomb. Gresham was led to the ring by Prince Nana, who purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises and folded it into The Embassy.

This is Castangnoli’s first reign as ROH World Champion. This ends Gresham’s first reign at 224 days. He won the belt at ROH Final Battle in December, shortly before ROH’s hiatus. Gresham still defended the belt on the independent scene before Tony Khan bought AEW, and then Gresham unified the title with Bandido’s ROH title to become the Undisputed Champion at Supercard of Honor.

Giant swing by Castagnoli in the early minutes of this championship match, but Gresham was able to bridge out! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/YZPuHrqXVG — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022