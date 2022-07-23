Join 411’s Live ROH Death Before Dishonor Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

As the kids say, LFG! It’s Saturday night and Ring of Honor is back! I am hugely excited for this show as it’s been a few months since we’ve seen a full length ROH PPV. Supercard of Honor in April occurred just after Tony Khan’s purchase so it was more of a farewell than a showcase of changes. Tonight will be different, or at least one would expect it to be as the new era of ROH really begins. I’m a fan of a lot of guys on this card, particularly Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta so this card is one i’m sold on. I am curious if we’ll see the tag team match main event as it has a TON of hype. It wouldn’t be that big of a shock, either way, we’re set for a stellar night that I think will overdeliver and surprise a lot of people.

Zero Hour Pre-Show

Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry

Not much backstory to this match, just a quick singles match tossed together by Tony Khan to remind everyone Colt would be a big part of ROH. The lower third tells us that Colt is wrestling his 271st ROH match. Henry is joined by his work horsemen teammate JD Drake. Traditional wrestling throughout this one, nothing flashy just solid work between two good wrestlers. Henry played up the heel role as Colt showed his veteran status with a number of unique intelligent counters. Henry’s heel tactic gave him some momentum early but Colt quickly took control until JD Drake was able to attack while the referee was distracted. Henry nearly took the win with a frogsplash and a pinfall attempt but Colt just barely kicked out at two. Ugly spot as Henry attempts a deadlift German suplex but he’s not strong enough to hold Colt so he slips, Colt quickly makes the best of it and locks in the Billy Goats Curse, JD Drake with the distraction but Colt sends Henry into Drake then puts Henry away with a moonsault.

Rating: ***

Review: Not a bad match, the botch at the end will stand out as the ugly moment of the match because there wasn’t a whole lot of flashy stuff. Colt winning with the moonsault is nice, I can buy into Colt as a main event level guy in ROH so they should go with that in the early moments of the ‘new era.’ I should also note it’s refreshing to have a fun PPV i’m excited for featuring commentary that isn’t Excalibur, Schiavone & JR. Caprice and Ian are really good.

Eli Isom & Cheeseburger vs. (Shinobi Shadow Squad) vs. Ari Daivari & Slim J (The Trustbusters)

Ari is on his way to AEW according to recent promo packages so this match has me intrigued. Cheeseburger a longtime favorite of ROH fans. Commentary does a good job reminding us of the history Slim J has with ROH. The heels do a good job isolating Cheeseburger as long as they can but he finally gets the tag to Isom who has a great burst of offense nearly picking up the win with a spin out powerbomb to Ari and cover for two. Slim J breaks up the pin and they take advantage of Isom with the numbers as Slim J takes him down with a crossbody and Daivari follows with a splash off the top and covers for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: Not a bad match at all just relatively short and uneventful so rating it as such. I am intrigued to see what Ari and Slim J do going forward.

– Lexi Nair is here with Prince Nana and he says he has purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises. This feels like a major downgrade for the guys in that group. I like Prince Nana but I think the history of Tully helped some of these less known guys even a tad bit. I’ll wait to see where it goes but this is not what I was expecting.

Blake Christian, Alex Zane, & Tony Deppen (Team GCW) vs. Gates of Agony & Brian Cage (The Embassy)

This is the debut of this group under the guidance of Prince Nana. He has already done more for GOA & Brian Cage by getting them some work. I am excited to see these GCW talent featured here as they all had some time in ROH and could do well even as job guys for ROH. Deppen starts off with Cage and shows no fear but the strength is no match. Zane and Kaun tag in, two of my favorite guys in this match. Toa Liona tags in and runs right through Zane and throws Deppen like a bag of bread. Toa showing out here. Cage and the Gates of Agony dominating throughout with their strength but the GCW guys still look pretty good. Blake tags in late to a decent pop and burst of offense. Light All Heart chant. Blake attempts his moonsault into a double neck breaker but he nearly misses fortunately the big dudes caught him and saved it. Zane takes out Cage, Blake with a springboard 450 and Deppen with a running knee, they sold me that these guys were really going to steal it as Zane held Toa back. Everybody hops in to get their stuff in, Deppen with the running knee but Cage with a discus clothesline. Lots of entertaining back and forth sequences with both teams. Deppen fights back with a flurry of chops, Kaun sells, Toa doesn’t and it actually looks so beast. Toa with a powerbomb Cage with a running kick at the same time and covers Deppen for the victory.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was the most fun match we’ve seen so far tonight, I really appreciate that the GCW squad didn’t just job out and instead got to look really good in defeat. I could see them all being used in ROH going forward and I hope they are.

– They show the full promo for Yuta vs. Garcia, the televised build hasn’t been out of this world but this hype package might be one of the best AEW’s done, easily in the top ten.

Allysin Kay vs. Willow Nightingale

Big pop for Willow. She’s fun to watch and it’ll be fun to watch her progression over time similarly to people like Yuta and Garcia. She’s so talented and so young so you know you’ll see her just get better for years to come. Both women with bursts of offense, neither really getting the better of the other for too long. Allysin’s experience allows her to take advantage of more pinning opportunities Willow with an ugly bulldog, not sure who is at fault for that but they followed it right up with a sweet sequence of strikes, willow rebounds off the middle rope into a lariat on Allysin. Continued back and forth, gets a little rough there for a minute but Willow with a modified flatliner sending Allysin face first into the mat. Allysin hits the deadeye and covers for a two count. Willow with the kick to the face as Ian calls the pounce early, Willow with the POUNCEEE, Period! Follows with a cannonball where she falls on her head/hands. Willow with a sick powerbomb and covers Allysin for the victory. Allysin lays there remaining dead laid in half for a while after that match.

Rating: **1/4

Review: Probably the weakest match of the undercard. Allysin Kay is cool and has plenty of history as an independent women’s wrestler but I think there might be better women to showcase in this position to give Willow a really good match. Instead we got a solid pre-show match that had a couple of so-so moments.

Death Before Dishonor Main Card

ROH World Championship

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jonathan Gresham(c)

Wow. I anticipated we’d get the Tag Match last, Ian tells us that a coin toss occurred earlier in the night and Jonathan Gresham came up short so we get this match first while the tag match goes last. Claudio attempts an uppercut in the corner but Gresham moves to dodge it. They tease a test of strength, finally Claudio forces Gresham to the mat, Gresham pops the arm of Claudio and Claudio favors it for a moment. Light split chant, seems more in favor of Claudio. Prince Nana makes his way out to the ring finally. Claudio locks in the swing and finally drops him and goes for the cover but Gresham bridges free. Gresham to the apron and Claudio follows but Gresham hits a dragonscrew on the apron. Gresham back into the ring and attempts to throw Claudio but he gets launched chest first into the top turn buckle. Gresham rolls through with a rana and then a dropkick to the knee. Gresham continues to attack the knee of Claudio locking in a submission. Regal gushes over Gresham and all his heelish antics. Gresham locks in a toehold but Claudio shoves Gresham off onto the apron and picks him up for an elevated deadlift waist lock Claudio slips, so he just bodies Gresham over into a german suplex. The man works his way right out of a botch. Claudio favoring the knee still hopefully it’s still selling. Gresham takes a boot but Claudio trips over him. Gresham with a dropkick to the knee and Claudio is down, Gresham with a dive looking for a crossbody but Claudio tosses him into a backbreaker on the non injured knee. Gresham sent right into the corner and bounces right into an uppercut. Claudio attempts a sharpshooter, but Gresham prevents it so Claudio just hits him with a double stomp and covers him for two. Regal explains that nearfalls are a tool used to take the energy out of your opponents. I can appreciate that. Gresham looks for a suplex but Claudio backs him right into the corner. Gresham fights free, dropkick from the middle rope, Claudio stumbles to a knee and Gresham nails him with a forearm. Gresham locks in an ankle lock forcing Claudio to get to the bottom rope for a break. Gresham with a chop to Claudio then another but Claudio just gets to his feet, Gresham with another and Claudio nails him with an uppercut. Another chop, another uppercut. Gresham attacks the knee then hits Claudio with an enziguri. Claudio lifts Gresham up onto his shoulders but the knee gives out so he sets him down. Gresham with a moonsault and into the ankle lock. Gresham traps the knee of Claudio and hits him with a german and covers for two. Gresham with a forearm shot and covers for two, again. Gresham attempts another forearm, Claudio with an elevated uppercut, he goes for the ricola bomb but Gresham rolls him up for two. Claudio sets Gresham up for the rapid forearms to the head. Claudio with more, then the ricola bomb and covers Gresham for the victory! New Champion!

Rating: ****

Review: This was a solid opening match no doubt they did a great job at selling the fact Gresham could win, he damn near did after pulling out all the stops but Claudio was just ready for the opportunity tonight. It’s not like I was sold Claudio would lose, but they made me believe a lot more than I did going into the match so i’ll give them credit for that. It was a fun opener but weird for an ROH World title match. Regal’s happiness for his protégé was great afterwards as well.

– Daniel Garcia is backstage and cuts a promo on Wheeler Yuta, he says he will win the ROH Pure championship then take it to AEW Dynamite and break it into a million pieces.

ROH World Six Man Championship

Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Vincent, Tyler Bateman, & Dutch

Vincent is back in the honor to defend his Six Man Championships alongside his guys Bateman and Dutch. This is one of the weakest matches on the card for me. I am so-so on Dalton, and could care less about the five other people involved. The boys fight over the tag rope in the corner like…well boys. Vincent and Castle kick this off, Castle runs into a knee from Vincent, Vincent with a side russian leg sweep to Castle who rolls to the outside allowing the boys to fan him with their arms. Back in the ring, the boys tag in, Castle tosses one onto Bateman, the other with a leap over Castle onto Bateman. Dutch tags in and drops both of them with a double clothesline then tosses one in the corner hits him with a chop and follows with a series of clotheslines as he maintains wrist control. Dutch with a suplex and Castle yells that he’s just a boy. Dutch tags in Vincent but the Boy fights back for a moment before running into an elbow from Vincent. Vincent with a sweet lookin suplex and follows with an uppercut before sending the boy into the corner and hitting him with a knee to the face. I believe this boy’s name is Brent. Bateman lays into Brent with a series of strikes and falls back onto him. Bateman with a back elbow and a neckbreaker to Brent and covers for a two count. Bateman attempts a clothesline but Brent ducks and tags in Castle. Castle drops Bateman and nails him with a DDT. Castle with a suplex to Vincent then another to Bateman. Brandon tags in. Dalton tosses him into Bateman. Brent tossed into Dutch then Vincent. Castle just keeps tossing the boys onto everyone outside of the ring various times over and over to a decent pop. Castle goes to sit on the throne of boys but Veda distracts him and Dutch takes out Castle. Veda takes out Vincent and Bateman but the boys moved so it didn’t really go as planned. It doesn’t matter as Dutch hits a dive onto the boys taking them both out. Dutch tosses Brandon into the ring, Bateman with a slam, Dutch with a powerbomb, Vincent with death from above but Castle breaks up the count by shoving the referee into the pinfall attempt. The ref is kind of pissed but Castle says he tripped so its ok. It starts to break down, Castle tossed outside. Vincent with orange sunshine then a dive to Castle on the outside but Castle hits him with a rana. Castle tags in, Dutch runs into a forearm, Brandon right into a bossman slam, Castle with a german suplex to Dutch. Bateman in the ring, Castle hits him with the bangerang. Castle covers for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: Not a bad match but it did exactly what I expected it to for me. I hope the Six Man Tag titles can mean something but not sure how much Castle and The Boys can do that right away. The spot where Castle tossed them out of the ring for a minute straight either made you pop or angry and determined your feelings on this match. For me it was just ok.

– Sanjay and Lethal cut a promo backstage on Samoa Joe telling him they’re waiting for his funeral. Lethal tells Joe he has two choices, death or dishonor but the choice has already been made for him.

ROH Pure Championship

Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta (c)

Lets keep the title changes going shall we? Garcia has that DAWG in him so I don’t see how he possibly loses this.