Jonathan Gresham vs. Invictus Khash Set for TERMINUS Modern Age Grappling

May 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TERMINUS Jonathan Gresham vs. Invictus Image Credit: Terminus

– TERMINUS has confirmed another new matchup for the promotion’s next event, Modern Age Grappling. Jonathan Gresham will face Invictus Khash at the event.

The card is scheduled for May 22. It will be held at the Underground Fite Factory in Hampton, Georgia. Here’s the current lineup:

* Adam Priest vs. Baron Black
* Josh Woods vs. Will Ferrera
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Invictus Khash

