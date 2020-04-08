wrestling / News
Jordan Devlin Calls Decision to Crown Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion ‘Shocking and Disrespectful’
– As previously reported, NXT GM announced today that there is going to be a new tournament to crown an “interim NXT Cruiserweight champion,” since Jordan Devlin is currently bound due to the UK due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Devlin has commented on the news on his Twitter account, and he does not appear to be happy.
Devlin wrote on Twitter, “First things first, absolutely shocking and disrespectful decision by @WWE management. Secondly, you can crown a fraud champion and give him a little replica of my title, but everyone around the world knows who the REAL NXT Cruiserweight Champion still is.”
As current reigning Cruiserweight champion, Jordan Devlin is unable to defend his title due to the travel restrictions from the virus. Regal said the plan is to reveal participants for the upcoming tournament on social media in the company days.
Additionally, WWE released a video with Devlin reacting to the news on the tournament, which you can view below. According to Devlin, there’s still only one NXT Cruiserweight champion.
