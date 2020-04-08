William Regal Announces Tournament to Crown Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion

During an appearance on today’s episode of The Bump, William Regal announced that there would be a tournament to crown an interim NXT Crusierweight champion, as Jordan Devlin is in the UK due to travel restrictions. Regal also said that he is looking at the NXT Tag Team title situation, as Pete Dunne is likewise stuck in the UK. Only his partner, Matt Riddle, is in the US.

Regal added that he would reveal the tournament participants and full details on social media in the next few days.