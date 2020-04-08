wrestling / News
Livestream For WWE’s The Bump Now Online
April 8, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream for this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online. You can check out the video below for the episode, which will feature Drew McIntyre, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Titus O’Neil. In addition, NXT GM William Regal is set to announce breaking news on the episode:
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Reveals His Reaction to the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, If It Should Be Undertaker’s Last Match
- Backstage Rumor on Controversial Spot for Edge and Orton Match at WrestleMania 36, Top Officials Saw Match Ahead of Time
- Jim Cornette on Triple H Saying He’d Still Be An Executive If He Hadn’t Married Stephanie, Saying He Became ‘Booker’ After Cornette & Vince Russo Left
- Brandi Rhodes On How AEW Handles Diversity Concerns in Hiring, Getting Criticism For Not Knowing Nyla Rose was Trans