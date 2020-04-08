wrestling / News

Livestream For WWE’s The Bump Now Online

April 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Bump

The livestream for this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online. You can check out the video below for the episode, which will feature Drew McIntyre, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Titus O’Neil. In addition, NXT GM William Regal is set to announce breaking news on the episode:

