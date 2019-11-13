UPDATED: Jordan Myles Streams Second Video After Quitting ‘Racist’ WWE, Criticizes ‘Old Guard’

UPDATE: ACH, the apparently-former Jordan Myles, has released a second livestreamed video in which he goes further in detail about his reasons for quitting WWE. The video no longer shows up on Myles’ Twitter account but a transcript is below:

On his first video and his issues with WWE: “I want people to understand where I am coming from with my anger. I am unhappy about the T-shirt that was made to show an image of me that was clearly disrespectful not only to African-Americans, but also to anybody that decided to purchase that T-shirt and show some type of pride or appreciation for Jordan Myles. You have to understand, that’s how they view me. That is racism. That is wrong, and that is not right.”

On why he’s quitting the company: “Now, my first video was pure emotion, and there was a lot of rage behind it because I was clearly upset. Now that I’ve had time to think about this and I’ve had time to gather my thoughts, I want everyone to know that I will no longer be employed by WWE, because I refuse to approach people that have offended me. My entire career has been me approaching people that have disrespected me and have shown me absolutely no love, or the same respect that I have shown them.”

On his problem with wrestling culture: “I am tired of the way that this wrestling culture is today. They don’t treat the younger guys with respect. All the old guard walking around here, thinking that we owe them something because they’ve taken a couple more bumps than us? That is bulls**t. I’m tired of it. This is for the culture. Not just for African-Americans, but for everybody that has ever felt like they couldn’t do anything in their life. This is much bigger than pro wrestling, this is way, much bigger than WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, NXT, Smackdown, Raw. This is bigger than life. This is a stand, and me and the people will take it to the world, and we will take it to their throats first.”

On being done with WWE: I am sick and tired of this narrative that we shall bow down to the WWE because they have all the money. You must be effing crazy if you think I will die on that sword for them. They got me f**ked up. And I hate that I’m cursing this much, but when you curse this much, that just means you’re coming from the heart because it’s a little bit more realer. And the show goes on, because ACH is a brand that the fans trust. So even if they slow me down, they will never, ever slow my plans up. You can call me ACH and don’t forget the ‘super.'”

ORIGINAL: It looks like the Jordan Myles situation has hit its tipping point, as he said he quit the company in a live-streamed and expletive-filled video. Myles, aka ACH, shared a live video in which he called WWE racist and sais that he is “no longer employed.” As you can see in the below video, he goes on to call the company racist and accuses them of holding black people back.

“As of today, I’d like to officially announce that I quit f**king WWE,” Myles said. “I am no longer employed, I refuse to work for racists. I f**king quit! F**k them, I hate that f**king company and everything they f**king stand for. All they ever did was hold our f**king people back. I do this s**t for the culture! I don’t need anyone’s f**king permission to do what I want to do. Screw Jordan Myles, don’t ever call me by that slave name. Call me ACH and don’t forget the ‘super’, b**ch. I quit. F**k you!”

The video comes after Myles called out WWE over their design of a T-shirt for him in October, which he pointed out had a color scheme that could be equated to the kind of blackface used in racist minstrel shows. WWE said that Myles approved the T-shirt and that “we responded swiftly once he later requested that the logo/t-shirt be redesigned. No t-shirts were sold.”

Myles, who has been off TV on a non-injury medical leave, said earlier this month on Twitter, “If [WWE] doesn’t reach out to me by tomorrow I’ll make sure my voice and my movement will be heard..#ForTheCulture”

As of this time, Myles’ superstar profile is still active on WWE.com and the company has not made a public statement about Myles’ contractual status.