Jordan Oliver Talks Re-joining Nick Wayne At AEW

In a recent interview with Straight Talk Wrestling, indie talent Jordan Oliver shared his thoughts on continuing his career in the independent scene (via Fightful). He also explained that despite his love for working the industry as an independent wrestler, he would be certainly be open to following his tag team partner Nick Wayne when Wayne debuts with AEW this month. You can find a few highlights from Oliver below.

On why he loves the indie wrestling scene: “I think for me, the MLW experience was good. It was overall good. The issues that were there are, I love the indies. I love wrestling for Game Changer Wrestling, I love wrestling for promotions like Demand Lucha. I don’t have any aspirations to wrestle outside of the independents. This is where I belong, this is what I love to do. That’s why. But the MLW thing was so awesome, I learned so much. I got to be around so many great minds like Low Ki, Savio Vega, even Court Bauer. These guys are geniuses, and they helped me go from here to here.”

On the potential to continue working with Nick Wayne: “Right now, because I’m tag team partners with Nick Wayne, he’s currently signed to AEW, debuting in AEW [in July]. So I would sign with AEW to team with Nick more because that’s someone that I’m so close with, and I feel like we have so much potential to be a legendary tag team. Us versus the Young Bucks? Holy shit. Me and Wayne always talk about us versus the Golden Lovers. So I guess that seems like the best path right now. But I do love the indies. My main goal in professional wrestling is to be the best ever. So to do these things, to be considered one of the best ever, you have to go to WWE, you have to AEW, you have to do New Japan, you have to win championships, you have to do these things. So whatever the case may be, if AEW was to offer tag stuff with Wayne, then I would probably sign in a heartbeat. If WWE was to offer me not an NXT contract, then maybe I would take it, no problem. But at this point in my indie career, I’m 23, I’ve been wrestling for eight years. I have so much time to become so much better. Even you said, that [Jacob] Fatu match was two, three years ago, and I was just getting good.”