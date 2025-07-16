Jordynne Grace Explains Her Decision To Sign With WWE

– During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI.com, WWE NXT Superstar Jordynne Grace discussed how it’s harder to stand out in WWE NXT where she’s yet to win a title after being a Knockouts Champion for 677 days, along with explaining why she made the decision to sign with after becoming a free agent. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Grace on failing to capture gold so far in WWE NXT: “I was used to being on top all the time. I was used to being ‘the face of the company.’ At NXT, there are incredible women everywhere you look. It’s a little bit harder to stand out, but the one thing I will always go back on is I just want to be the best wrestler in the ring. No matter what, I want to have the best match on the show. I always go back to that and it’s never failed me.”

Jordynne Grace on her decision to ultimately sign with WWE after becoming a free agent: “For me, ultimately, as a woman especially. Historically, we haven’t had the longest careers. Maybe I want to have a kid one day. At some point, no matter who you are, you kind of have to start prioritizing the money and being able to contribute to a 401K and invest in the stock market and all of that real adult stuff. It comes down to, ultimately, six weeks off is great, but I would love to be able to retire one day.”

Jordynne Grace lost to Jacy Jayne last Sunday at WWE Evolution 2025. Blake Monroe turned on Grace, costing her the NXT Women’s Championship. Their feud escalated last night on NXT TV, with Monroe inviting Grace to sit ringside for her match on next week’s show in Houston, so Grace can see exactly why Monroe is better.