Jordynne Grace On Impact Doing Intergender Matches, Which Male Legends She’d Like to Have Faced

Jordynne Grace says she loves that Impact is willing to do things like intergender wrestling, and recently named some male legends she wishes she could have faced in the ring. Grace, who is the current Impact Digital Media Champion, spoke with the Generation of Wrestling podcast and you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On Impact doing things that mainstream wrestling doesn’t do: “It feels awesome. Like, that’s, that’s one of the reasons that I wanted to come to IMPACT was because they’re, they’re kind of just in you know, IMPACT is maybe like a little bit more under the radar in terms of like, I guess what do they call it, like PC culture, doing stuff like intergender wrestling. So I feel like they can get away with more of it, which is why I like it more. It’s kind of it’s not your mainstream pro wrestling.”

On male wrestlers she would have liked to face: “I would love to have a match with Eddie Guerrero. I feel like that would be everybody’s top choice, right? Bret Hart. I feel like that would be awesome.”

On why Hart is on her list: ”Because when I started watching, like, when I started watching older WWE stuff, that was one of the people that just stood out to me as being just the coolest fucking guy. Then I saw him wrestle and it made him even cooler. So I’ve just been, I’ve just been a huge fan of him.”