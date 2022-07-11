wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Issues Statement Regarding Recent Comments on Chris Benoit
– As previously reported, Chris Benoit was recently trending again on Twitter earlier this month following some recent comments by Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. In her comments, she said that Benoit would not be able to keep up with modern wrestlers of today because he could not remember the matches and that his body of work does not deserve respect because of the way in which his life ended. Earlier today, Jordynne Grace, nee Patricia Parker, released an updated statement on her Twitter account, noting that her previous comments were “irresponsible and unnecessary.”
Parker also noted that she pledged a $5,000 donation to the Concussion Legacy Foundation with an overall campaign goal of $20,000. Additionally, she said she reached out privately to friends and family members who may have been hurt or angered by her comments, including Benoit’s surviving son, David, Chavo Guerrero, and Chris Jericho. You can read her full statement below:
Note:
Last week I made an irresponsible and unnecessary tweet. Regardless of how my personal emotions influence my opinion, I should have recognized the impact my words would have on friends and family close to the situation. I was completely thoughtless in that regard.
Since reflecting this past week, I’ve reached out privately to friends and family that I angered or hurt.
Among those was David Benoit, Chavo Guererro, and Chris Jericho, who are supporting me in the decision to partner and fundraise with the Concussion Legacy Foundation (formerly Sports Legacy Institute). I have pledged $5,000, with the overall campaign goal being $20,000.
I’m acutely aware that the damage has been done. I would never intentionally add onto the suffering of those already dealing with such a traumatic event, and I am sorry for my insensitivity and aggravating this already delicate topic. This is my way of attempting to squeeze something positive out of the negative situation I created. Thank you in advance to everyone who donates.
– Patricia
