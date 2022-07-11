Jordynne Grace Issues Statement Regarding Recent Comments on Chris Benoit

– As previously reported, Chris Benoit was recently trending again on Twitter earlier this month following some recent comments by Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. In her comments, she said that Benoit would not be able to keep up with modern wrestlers of today because he could not remember the matches and that his body of work does not deserve respect because of the way in which his life ended. Earlier today, Jordynne Grace, nee Patricia Parker, released an updated statement on her Twitter account, noting that her previous comments were “irresponsible and unnecessary.”

Parker also noted that she pledged a $5,000 donation to the Concussion Legacy Foundation with an overall campaign goal of $20,000. Additionally, she said she reached out privately to friends and family members who may have been hurt or angered by her comments, including Benoit’s surviving son, David, Chavo Guerrero, and Chris Jericho. You can read her full statement below: