Jordynne Grace Says Jonathan Gresham’s TNA Contract Has Expired

Jordynne Grace has confirmed that Jonathan Gresham is a free agent and his TNA contract has expired. Grace revealed the news on Insight With Chris Van Vliet when the interviewer asked what’s next for Gresham in an interview that was recorded in mid-January.

“I don’t think either of us know, actually,” Grace replied (per Fightful). “His contract [is up]. He has a few conversations to have, and probably by the time this interview comes out, everyone will know what’s going on with him, too.”

Gresham last competed for TNA at December’s post-Final Resolution tapings.