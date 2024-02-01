Jordynne Grace Talks Reuniting With Naomi At Royal Rumble, Sharing Ring With Bianca Belair

Jordynne Grace was able to face off with her TNA rival Naomi in the Royal Rumble, and she spoke about the experience and more. Grace spoke with WrestlingNews.co for a new interview about her Royal Rumble appearance where she repped TNA as the Knockouts Champion; you can see a couple highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On reuniting with Naomi at the Rumble: “It was so special because we did the first re-branded TNA event, Hard to Kill. We did that in front of a sold-out crowd at the Palms in Vegas. And then we went from doing that to doing it at essentially — I believe it was sold out — a sold-out Tropicana [Field] in front of 50,000 people. So just to go from that to that, I mean, I don’t cry often, but I definitely teared up when we found out that we were going to be doing that together. She is an incredible person. She deserves the entire world.”

On her Rumble experience in one word: “Unreal… I thought it was crazy. It’s something I never thought I’d do. I never thought I’d be in the ring with Bianca. I think she’s an amazing wrestler and an incredible athlete. And just to get that experience with her was so awesome to me. I know that she’s…the other thing is, I know she’s never done her finisher on the apron before. So just to be able to do that was…I mean that hurt, a lot, first of all. But it was just such a cool moment.”

On the TNA and WWE crossover: “Now I think anything is possible. I didn’t think there would ever…Mickie is one thing because she’s been in WWE, she had a rapport there, but I’ve never wrestled at WWE. I’ve never been in NXT, never been on Raw, never been on SmackDown. I was never in the PC until last Thursday. So I honestly think anything can happen.”