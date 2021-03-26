Jordynne Grace On Potentially Going to WWE When Her Contract Is Up

Jordynne Grace’s Impact contract is coming up soon, and she discussed whether she would be interested in going to WWE in a recent interview. Grace appeared on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast and was asked about whether she prefers the greater creative freedom of a company like Impact or if she would be interested in going to WWE.

Grace noted that her contract is up in May and she doesn’t have any idea what will happen then, and talked about how there’s a tradeoff between WWE and a company like Impact. You can see the highlights below:

On the possibility of going to WWE: “Okay so yes, WWE was — I mean it still is. It was my childhood dream for forever. But that was the only option back when I was growing up. Now it’s just like, there are so many doors that you can go through, and kind of they’re all like in front of you at the same time. So I mean, it’s kind of a handoff. Like, I love the opportunity that Impact has given me, but obviously it’s going to be a lot less money than WWE would give me if I were to go there, and they would give me a lot less input on my character. So it just kind of depends on, if I get older and I’m feeling like I need to be stacking some money for retirement then I think that’s a place I would probably go.”

On she plans to do when her contract ends: “I do think it’s all very strategic. And honestly, I have no idea what’s going to happen when my contract is up with Impact in May. Like, I have no idea. I can’t foresee the future. And who knows who’s going to offer me something or if I’m going to stay here. I truly have no idea, and that’s why wrestling isn’t the best career path for some people because it’s not very stable. [laughs]”

