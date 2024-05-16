Montez Ford Weighs In On Bobby Lashley Feeling Disrespected By Carmelo Hayes

Montez Ford recently shared his thoughts on Bobby Lashley feeling disrespected by younger talent such as Carmelo Hayes. As noted, Lashley recently spoke about his on-screen interaction with Hayes a couple of weeks ago on Smackdown, expressing his belief that younger members of the roster aren’t showing veterans like him the proper respect. Ford was asked about the matter on The Bump and weighed in; you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On Lashley’s comments: “Once again, you see there, the disrespect of these individuals, coming up here, thinking that they got this terrain. Do they know what The Pride stands for? Do they know what The Pride means? We’re lions. That means all this terrain is ours, and ‘The All Mighty’ has been conquering this entire terrain such a very, very long time. For these individuals, for these new little cubbies to come up and think that they can own the terrain, and the terrain is theirs, they lost their damn mind. That’s exactly what Bobby is talking about.”

On the young talent on the roster: These little cubbies coming up, ‘Oh, this space and time is mine. Oh, this territory’s mine, I’m gonna show that lion.’ That’s where you’re wrong. When you’re coming up, when you make your way up, congratulations. But The Pride has been a bunch of individuals who’s been doing something for a very, very long time. So this area, this space, this is something that we’re familiar with. You’re not familiar with this territory, buddy. So don’t walk around here like you’re familiar with it because you might have to get tamed, or learn, or just dealt with. Whatever you young cats and young fellas call it. We standing on business, man. That’s just what it is.”