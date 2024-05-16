Marigold Reveals Designs For World & United National Title Belts

Marigold has revealed the designs for their World Championship and United National Championship belts. The belt designed were revealed in a new article on Tokyo Sports, and you can check them out in the below tweet.

The Marigold World Championship is the red title, while the Marigold United National Championship is the white title belt. The report notes that there will be two additional titles beyond these two.

The promotion’s first event takes place on May 20 at Korakuen Hall and air on WRESTLE UNIVERSE.