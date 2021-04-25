Jordynne Grace Weighs In Her Time As PROGRESS Women’s Championship

Jordynne Grace enjoyed a lengthy reign as PROGRESS Women’s Champion, and as the company determines a new champion she weighed in on its importance. Grace spoke with PROGRESS ahead of the second match between Kanji and Gisele Shaw in their Best of 3 Series to determine a new champion, putting the title on par with her run as Impact Knockout’s Champion.

“The PROGRESS Women’s Championship is tied as one of the most prestigious belts I’ve ever held, on par with the IMPACT Knockout’s Championship” Grace said. “Only the best women’s wrestlers in the world have held that belt, and it’s an honor to be among them.”

Kanji is up 1 – 0 in the series with Shaw, having defeated her at PROGRESS Chapter 109: Dreaming In 3D.