Jordynne Grace Shares Photo With ‘Chef’ Shawn Michaels

– During last night’s edition of WWE NXT, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made her NXT in-ring debut, beating Stevie Turner. Following the event, Grace shared a photo she took with her and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, with Michaels wearing a “Chef Michaels” hat that she gifted to the NXT executive producer and coach.

Shawn Michaels recently changed his X profile picture to an image of him wearing a chef’s hat from a D-Generation X sketch from 2009, as fans on social media have been noting that Michaels has recently been “cooking” with NXT. Jordynne Grace wrote in the caption, “I’ve never been more excited to give someone a gift in my entire life.” You can view that social post below.