Various News: Jordynne Grace Taking Limited Booking Schedule After July, Antonio Inoki Visiting North Korea

– Jordynne Grace is paring down her bookings toward the end of July. Grace posted to Twitter to note that she’s taking a limited booking schedule after July, with her last available date being July 21st. Grace, who signed a new contract with Impact late last month, did not reveal the details behind her lighter schedule.

– The Japan Times reports that Antonio Inoki is making a six-day trip to North Korea later this month. The site reports that the NJPW founder, who is now an independent lawmaker, will be leaving for North Korea on June 21st and travel to the country via China.

Inoki has developed close ties with North Korea through his sports exchanges and visited the country last September. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been trying to reach out to Kim Jong Un, though the site reports that a summit between the two is unlikely.