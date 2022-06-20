wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Wins Knockouts Title In First Queen of the Mountain Match at Impact Slammiversary
Jordynne Grace is the first-ever Queen of the Mountain and your new Knockouts Champion following Impact Slammiversary. At Sunday’s PPV, Grace defeated Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo, Mia Yim, and Chelsea Green to capture the championship and win the first-ever match. You can see some clips from the the match below.
The win marks Grace’s second run with the title; she previously held it for 182 in January to July of 2020. Grace ended Steelz’ first reign at 106 days after Tasha won the championship at Impact Sacrifice in March. Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.
It's time for the FIRST EVER Queen Of The Mountain match!@RealTSteelz @MiaYim @JordynneGrace @ImChelseaGreen @DeonnaPurrazzo @MickieJames #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/F9UtCciSXi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
.@ImChelseaGreen and @DeonnaPurrazzo are in control!#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/C4YEotpi8g
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
.@ImChelseaGreen may have just knocked @MickieJames out cold!#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/aTTAKzfsFq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
.@MiaYim nailed @ImChelseaGreen with a Dropkick off of the cage!#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/LcjsgtufXx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
.@ImChelseaGreen and @DeonnaPurrazzo just took a HUGE fall through tables thanks to @MiaYim!#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/jZ6gPXJ24b
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
#ANDNEW IMPACT Knockouts World Champion@JordynneGrace #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/ROqQxqmrtK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
