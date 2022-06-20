wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace Wins Knockouts Title In First Queen of the Mountain Match at Impact Slammiversary

June 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jordynne Grace Impact Slammiversary Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Jordynne Grace is the first-ever Queen of the Mountain and your new Knockouts Champion following Impact Slammiversary. At Sunday’s PPV, Grace defeated Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo, Mia Yim, and Chelsea Green to capture the championship and win the first-ever match. You can see some clips from the the match below.

The win marks Grace’s second run with the title; she previously held it for 182 in January to July of 2020. Grace ended Steelz’ first reign at 106 days after Tasha won the championship at Impact Sacrifice in March. Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Slammiversary, Jordynne Grace, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading