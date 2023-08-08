Jorge Masvidal Is Open To A WWE Run If the Pay Is Right

Jorge Masvidal says he would be down for working in WWE if the money is right. Masvidal recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated and was asked whether he would be open to working for WWE, which is merging with UFC as part of the Endeavor acquisition.

On potentially working for WWE: “If the shoe fits, wear it. I’m very busy, but if the compensation makes sense, then let’s do it… If the WWE wants a savage like me, then sign me up. I’ll go over to WWE and domesticate those guys.”

On being confident in his chances in WWE: “I love fighting. If I go to WWE, I’ll put a hurting on them every night. I’ll torture them, make life f**king hell for all of them. No one over there can beat me.”