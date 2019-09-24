Jose Canseco to Make Pro Wrestling Debut at Oklamania IV in November

– World Class Revolution Inc. has issued a press release (h/t PWInsider) announcing that former pro baseball player Jose Canseco will make his pro wrestling debut at OklaMania IV on November 3. It was previously reported that Canseco signed with World Class Revolution back in July 2018. There has not been any update on that deal until now it seems. Canseco turned 55 years old last July.

JOSE CANSECO TO MAKE PRO WRESTLING DEBUT AT OKLAMANIA IV!!!

Dallas | Ardmore | Oklahoma City- World Class Revolution Inc. officially announces OklaMania featuring OklaCon: A Celebration of Oklahoma will take place November 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in Ardmore, Oklahoma at the Ardmore Convention Center LIVE and OklaMania IV, our annual signature professional wrestling event, will also air LIVE on Pay Per View via FITE TV.

World Class Revolution is very proud to announce OklaMania IV, November 3rd, 2019 will be the professional wrestling debut of former Major League Baseball Superstar Jose Canseco. We will also present the 1ST OklaMania Jose Canseco Home Run Derby on November 2nd, 2019 in Ardmore, Oklahoma at Ardmore Regional Park where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Carter County Toys for Tots. Jose is without a doubt one of the greatest athletes professional baseball has ever seen being the first ever 40 home run/40 stolen base athlete in history. He was AL MVP, 6-time All Star, 2-time World Series Champion, and hit an amazing 462 home runs in his career.

“Last year upon working with Jose for the first time, I think we both knew the professional wrestling venture was inevitable if done properly. A little over a year later here we are announcing it. Jose is still in immaculate shape, and it’s my pleasure to share this platform with him. I’d like to thank Jose and his agent Morgan for making this possible. You can see it November 3rd, 2019 as World Class Revolution presents OklaMania IV live in Ardmore, Oklahoma or on PPV streaming live at FITE TV. Our concept of combining all forms of entertainment together has proven to be our calling card. November 3rd, we change the game in multiple ways, you do not want to miss the 4th OklaMania!” -Jerry Bostic, CEO, World Class Revolution Inc.

World Class Revolution Inc., founded and owned by CEO Jerry Bostic, is a multimedia entertainment based out of Ardmore, Oklahoma. World Class started in August 2014 as Imperial Wrestling Revolution (IWR), changing the name to WCR in May 2018. World Class does over 50 Live Events per year, and the WCR wrestling television show is available in certain regional markets and online via the World Class Nexus, our VOD service at www.worldclassprowrestling.com

