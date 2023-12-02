Josh Alexander Says He Hurt His Shoulder At Impact Bound For Glory, Didn’t Need Surgery

Josh Alexander has revealed that his shoulder got a bit banged up at Impact Bound For Glory, but that it didn’t need surgery to fix. Alexander battled Alex Shelley for the Impact World Championship at the October 21st show, and he noted in an interview with Andrian Hernandez that he “tore up” the shoulder a bit.

“A little inside baseball, at Bound For Glory, in that main event with Alex Shelley, I tore up my shoulder a little bit,” he said (per Fightful). “Nothing that required surgery or time off, but stuff that was ailing me the entire time. The next night is when we taped that match with Will Ospreay, and nothing was gonna [inaudible]…100%, moving without my left arm through most of that match. Just to be able to step foot in the ring with somebody like Will, who I’ve watched.”

He continued, “Everybody’s seen, everybody knows how good he is. But to get in there and go one-on-one and realize the type of chemistry that we had together instantly, first time stepping foot in the ring, and to be able to deliver a match like that for the IMPACT crowd, that’s the kind of stuff that builds momentum. That’s the stuff that I want to be a part of.”