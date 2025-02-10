Josh Alexander Reflects On Northern Armory’s Potential, Hopes They Get More Opportunities

Josh Alexander offered some high praise toward the Northern Armory, praising the tag team and noting he’s high on their talent. Alexander allied with the group when they signed with TNA and he spoke about their potential in an interview with Straight Talk Wrestling. You can see highlights below, per Fightful):

On the team’s potential: “When I came into TNA, Ethan Page had already been here for a year to help be the buffer to lead me through whatever trials and tribulations were to come working on TV, the timing of certain things, and stuff that is different from independent wrestling. I’ve been able to get my word in with management on a few people. I’ve put over so many people over the past three or four years to get contracts in this company, and a lot of them didn’t. Judas and Travis were guys I’ve been championing for a long time. When Motor City Machine Guns [Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin] were slated to leave, I was posed the question of who can replace them? The simple answer is no one. How do you replace the most iconic tag team in TNA history? One of the most influential tag teams in all of pro wrestling history? You can’t. Judas and Travis are supremely talented and they’ve shown it on the independents over the years. I just knew there was something there. Above and beyond all of that, they’re really good kids. They have good heads on their shoulders, they’re professional, they are passionate about pro wrestling, which is everything I love and want to see. I had no problem sticking my neck out to try to get them in here.”

On allying with them: “When I got them in, it was a couple of tag matches on Xplosion and you wouldn’t see them for a couple of loops. I was like, ‘What are we doing, guys? Can you just give them reps?’ I understand the first match is not going to be a home run. They have to get their feet wet and figure out what they’re doing. This is a completely different animal. Just with the time in TNA, the roster structure, people coming and going, storylines, there just wasn’t space for them to be given these opportunities early on when they first signed. When they turned me heel, I pushed, ‘Can you put these kids with me? I’ll be able to take them under my wing and help them how I can.’ I got to do that, but I would have loved to be able to do more. If you look at the whole run we had, I had them by my side for TVs, but not pay-per-views. They were constantly banned from ringside while I was on pay-per-view because Santino must hate me. He never banned the System from ringside. Moose had everybody. All of a sudden, Josh is left high and dry.

“I feel like there is more meat on the bone, and we could’ve interacted with more promo stuff to help. We didn’t get to do it that much. I’m very happy we did get to work together and happy because I like them so much and think very highly of them. They have a bright future in the company, they just need to get tag matches. They’ve had maybe two or three tag matches in their whole run. I hope that the new Northern Armory with Eric Young gives them legs to keep traveling forward, and I hope they get opportunities with the Hardys [Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy] and Good Hands [Jason Hotch & John Skylar] and other established tag teams because you’re going to see something special the moment they get those opportunities. It’s just a matter of when.”